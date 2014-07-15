* HSI +0.5 pct, H-shares +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct

* ZTE at highest since April after raising H1 profit forecast

* Zoomlion down to record low after profit warning

* Weichai Power at to 3-month high on positive profit alert (Updates to midday)

By Grace Li

HONG KONG, July 15 China shares finished a choppy Tuesday morning little changed, with investors taking profits on recent outperformers, while Hong Kong markets rose again, riding on continuing money inflows.

Chinese banks lent a much stronger-than-expected 1.08 trillion yuan ($173.9 billion) worth of new yuan loans in June as Beijing steps up efforts to stimulate the world's second-largest economy, data showed on Tuesday.

At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was 0.1 percent higher and the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 2,067.27 points, hovering at a four-week high.

On Monday, both Chinese onshore indexes had their best day since June 10.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.5 percent at 23,462.24 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong added 0.4 percent and appeared on track for a fourth straight daily gain.

"The U.S. market and the A-share market right now are good support for Hong Kong. And internally, funds are still going into Hong Kong," said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "The Hang Seng Index is targeting towards the 24,000 level."

On Monday, the city's central bank twice injected Hong Kong dollars into the currency market as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

"The momentum is still strong for China market because turnover in the past two weeks is pretty good," Yip added, saying that shares should rise if the second-quarter GDP growth number, due on Wednesday, is good.

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp jumped 8.5 percent in Hong Kong, the biggest gain in a year, after the company raised first half earnings guidance. Its Shenzhen listing climbed 3.5 percent.

Hong Kong shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, a leading Chinese construction equipment maker, slumped 3 percent to a record low after it flagged a drop of up to 70 percent in first-half net profit.

Weichai Power climbed 2.0 percent on a positive profit alert, leading gains on the H-share index. Its Shenzhen shares rose 1.6 percent to a three-month high.

The biggest index drag on the mainland was property developer Gemdale Corp., which slid 4.5 percent.

Chinese airlines underperformed. Air China lost 0.8 percent after becoming the second Chinese airline in two days to put out a profit warning. China Southern Airlines , who flagged a profit decline due to exchange losses, was off 0.4 percent. China Eastern Airlines shed 1.6 percent.

($1 = 6.2112 Chinese Yuan)