SHANGHAI, March 11 China's stock market edged up on Wednesday morning, led by financial shares on signs that fresh money is flowing into blue chips after their recent correction.

But Hong Kong's benchmark index gave up early gains and ended the morning lower, tracking weaker global markets.

The number of new stock accounts opened last week in China reached the highest level in five years, while in February, 20 new accounts were opened under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, a sign of growing interest by foreign investors, state media reported on Wednesday.

In addition, the head of China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security told a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday that China's pension fund, which currently can only be invested in treasuries and bank deposits, may be allowed to invest in riskier assets, including stocks.

"Some investors are buying blue chips again after their recent falls, helping offset the downbeat mood from overseas markets," said Yu Guoxiang, analyst at Galaxy Securities in Wuhan. "The prospect of pension fund entering the market also gives some psychological support."

The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent to 3,532.13 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,295.90 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2 percent to 23,847.39 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent to 11,527.75.

Global markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate hike, which in turn helped send the dollar to a 12-year high against the euro.

Hong Kong's main indexes, which has a sizable weighting of mainland companies, are being dragged in two directions, impacted by both international money flows and China's economic prospects, said Wang Linfeng, analyst at Guoyuan Securities.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 126.37, meaning that mainland shares are 26 percent more expensive than their Hong Kong peers.

In China, the impact on market liquidity from the flood of initial public offerings (IPOs) this week has been fading as selling of stock by investors participating in new share subscriptions have slowed down.

Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co Ltd, the joint venture partner of a Citigroup Inc unit, starts IPO subscription on Wednesday, aiming to raise more than 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) in the largest mainland initial public offering (IPO) since 2011.

