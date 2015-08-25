* CSI300 -3.9 pct; SSEC -4.3 pct; HSI +1.6 pct
* Shanghai index a touch above 3,000 support level
* Margin lending in Shanghai falls for 5th day in a row
SHANGHAI, Aug 25 China stocks slumped about 4
percent on Tuesday, touching eight-month lows, as investors
dumped shares after a grim "Black Monday" that battered global
markets but failed to prompt fresh rescue measures from Beijing.
After opening 6.4 percent lower, the Shanghai Composite
Index trimmed some losses to end the morning down 4.3
percent at 3,071.06 points.
The Shanghai index is now just a touch above 3,000 points,
seen by many as a key psychological support level, a breach of
which could trigger fresh panic selling.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.9 percent, to
3,147.76 points, also paring some of its losses when trading
opened.
The flagship indexes, which have lost more than 16 percent
in August, are heading for their worst monthly performance in
six years, barring a sharp rebound in the final days.
Hong Kong stocks fared better than mainland ones on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng index reversed early losses and was up
1.6 percent at lunch time, to 21,595.74 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks
big Chinese companies listed in the city, gained 0.5 percent, to
9,646.01.
On Monday, China stocks fell nearly 9 percent in the worst
trading session since 2007, triggering a ferocious global market
rout amid deepening concerns over the state of the Chinese
economy.
But no policy or emergency rescue measures were announced by
Beijing overnight. The absence of any sentiment-soothing
editorials in Tuesday's state media strengthened views that the
Chinese government now has little will to prop up share prices.
"Global investors are cannibalising each other. Calling it a
market disaster is not an overstatement," said Zhou Lin, an
analyst at Huatai Securities.
"The mood of panic is dominating the market... and I don't
see any signs of meaningful government intervention."
In a sign of rapidly shrinking risk appetites, outstanding
margin loans - money investors borrow to buy stocks - fell for
the fifth day in a row in Shanghai.
They totalled 795.9 billion yuan ($124.16 billion) on
Monday, or 46 percent below the June 18 peak of 1.48 trillion
yuan.
"Stocks in the U.S. and Europe are all slumping, so it's not
just a China issue. It's the start of a global financial
crisis," said Jerry Xu, a 35-year-old retail investor in
Shanghai.
Striking a different note, he said: "From another
perspective, it shows China's huge global clout."
Banking is the only sector that moved into the
positive territory by midday, amid signs that lower valuation of
lenders - many trade below their net asset value - were
attracting bargain hunters.
Tech and energy shares were among the
sell-off's worst casualties.
In Hong Kong, most sectors rose. Among the main ones, only
energy and materials were in the red.
($1 = 6.4103 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)