* China stocks swing wildly after rate, bank reserve cuts
* CSI300 +1.7 pct; SSEC +0.8 pct; HSI: +0.2 pct
* Banks, property, auto up on monetary easing policies
* Small-caps continue to fall on margin calls-traders
SHANGHAI, Aug 26 China stocks ended higher on
Wednesday morning after wild swings in early trade as investors
hoped fresh interest rate cuts by the central bank would
stabilise the economy and stop a stock market rout that has seen
prices fall 20 percent in four days.
But the market was generally unimpressed with China's strong
monetary easing measures announced on Tuesday night, believing
much more official support is needed, and traders said shares
remained vulnerable to another selloff.
Blue chips reversed early losses, but small-caps continued
to slide, with some traders attributing the volatility to margin
calls and mutual fund redemptions.
After opening 0.7 percent at open, the blue-chip CSI300
index fell as much as 3 percent but managed to end the
morning up 1.7 percent at 3,094.03 points.
The Shanghai Composite Index also reversed early
losses of nearly 4 percent, rising 0.8 percent to 2,988.76
points by the lunch break.
Stock index futures, which slumped 10 percent for
two days in a row, rose sharply by midday, after regulators
restricted trading in the instruments in the latest effort to
crack down on speculation.
The People's Bank of China cut interest rates and lowered
the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in
two months, in an apparent move to aid the economy and the
slumping stock market.
"As I look at the screen - a few greens, a few reds. In
short, the market was not impressed," wrote DBS Chief Investment
Officer Lim Say Boon.
"You can't stimulate consumption via interest rate cuts. At
least not in Asia anyway ... Also, you don't stimulate net
exports through interest rates."
The monetary easing nevertheless propped up shares in
banking and real estate stocks, sectors
that investors believe will benefit the most from additional
liquidity.
Major carmakers, including BYD, Dongfeng Auto
and Changan Auto also rose sharply as
investors bet the central bank's supportive policies toward auto
financing and leasing firms would aid car sales.
But small-caps remained under selling pressure, with
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext down 1 percent,
and the CSI500 index tracking small listed companies
declining 0.5 percent.
"The previous days' slumps have triggered margin calls and
forced liquidation in some stocks, which is why you see some
investors dumping shares at whatever prices they can sell," said
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co.
He added that some blue-chips are relatively cheap now and
have attracted bargain hunters.
Improved sentiment in mainland and regional markets aided
Hong Kong stocks.
The Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent, to 21,443.80
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.3 percent, to 9,638.14.
All main industry indexes, except for services,
rose in the city.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)