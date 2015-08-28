* CSI300 +1.5 pct; SSEC +1.9 pct; HSI +0.5 pct
* Banking shares fall after lacklustre performance at top
lenders
* Some analysts question sustainability of the rebound
SHANGHAI, Aug 28 China stocks rose on Friday,
encouraged by strong gains on Wall Street and signs of fresh
support from Beijing after a five-day plunge that panicked
global markets.
But gains in major indexes were tempered by weakness in
banks, which reported virtually no profit growth in the
first-half and mounting bad loans, adding to worries that the
economy may be at risk of a sharper slowdown than earlier
expected.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 percent to
3,254.27 points by midday, paring some of its early gains. The
Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to 3,143.02
points.
Still, the indexes are heading for a weekly fall of about 10
percent, and a monthly slide of around 14 percent, with the
Shanghai market on course to register its worst monthly
performance since Aug 2009.
Hong Kong stocks also rose. The Hang Seng index added
0.5 percent to 21,948.61 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 9,874.14.
After a fresh bout of heavy selling early in the week,
market sentiment in China appears to be calming down.
The central bank cut interest rates and banks' reserve
requirements late on Tuesday, and the government has moved to
put more money into the market in addition to the billions it
mobilised in early summer to avert a full-blown market crash.
Foreign interest in China shares also seems to be slowly
reviving after the plunge left valuations more attractive. Money
is flowing into the country again via the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Connect scheme.
On Friday, respected financial magazine Caixin reported that
China's state margin lender has applied for one-year loan from
banks worth about 1.4 trillion yuan ($219.03 billion) to fund
potential stock purchases.
China also announced that local pensions funds will start
investing 2 trillion yuan ($313.05 billion) as soon as possible
in stocks and other assets.
But some analysts remain pessimistic, citing low trading
volume and the continuous pace of deleveraging.
"If you look at the small trading volume, the rebound could
be just technical as confidence is still very weak," said Hou
Yinming, strategist at AJ Securities.
"If the rally in blue-chips is sustainable, market
excitement could be re-kindled, but such a scenario is not very
likely under the current economic environment."
Indeed, banking stocks lost momentum after
Thursday's surge, weighed down by lacklustre results.
Top lender ICBC reported a dip in
quarterly profit for the first time in six years, as margins
shrank and bad loans rose.
Meanwhile, profit growth flatlined at Agricultural Bank of
China (AgBank) and Bank of Communications
.
Most Chinese lenders' shares fell in China and Hong Kong.
In another blow to investor confidence toward blue-chips,
PetroChina , China's biggest oil and gas
producer, reported a 63 percent drop in first-half profits.
But PetroChina shares gained on Friday morning, helped by an
overnight jump in oil prices.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)