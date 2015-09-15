* CSI300 -2.8 pct; SSEC -2.5 pct; HSI -0.3 pct
* Net assets of China stock funds down 44 pct in Aug
* Shares fall despite regulator's market-soothing remarks
SHANGHAI, Sept 15 China shares extended this
week's losses to more than 5 percent on Tuesday as investors
worried about the slowing economy.
Stocks fell across the board for a second day even after
China's securities regulator tried to soothe investors late on
Monday by saying that an ongoing crackdown on illegal margin
financing would not have significant impact on the market.
Hong Kong stocks also dipped, with investors nervous ahead
of the Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week, though
many now expect the U.S. central bank will hold off on raising
interest rates for another few months.
The CSI300 index fell 2.8 percent to 3,189.95
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 2.5 percent to 3,036.15.
Trading was thin, with many investors on the sidelines amid
concerns over the market's direction after a 40 percent crash
over the summer prompted the government to launch a massive
rescue package.
"With a slim chance of making a profit in this market, money
is not following in," said Zhou Lin, analyst at Huatai
Securities.
Indeed, data showed heavy investor redemptions last month,
with total net assets of Chinese stock funds slumping 44 percent
to 724.8 billion yuan. Stocks fell about 12 percent in August.
August industrial output and investment data on Sunday
pointed to further weakness in the economy, and concerns about
growing capital inflows added to the disquiet.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 723.8
billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange last month,
by far the largest on record, highlighting how capital outflows
intensified in the wake of the yuan's devaluation last month.
Underscoring Beijing's efforts to re-energise flagging
economic growth, China's fiscal spending jumped 25.9 percent in
August from a year earlier, the biggest rise since April,
official data showed on Tuesday.
Small-caps tumbled on Tuesday, with the CSI300 IT index
slumping 4.5 percent, and Shenzhen's growth board
ChiNext tanking 3.3 percent.
Banking shares, which rose late on Monday amid speculation
of government intervention, also corrected, with a key index
tracking the sector losing 1.7 percent.
Of all the stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, 2,151
declined, while only 234 gained.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, to 21,500.39 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 9,734.27.
Most sectors sagged, but energy and tech shares
ended the morning firmer.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)