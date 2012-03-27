HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy would remain in place and as investors cover some bearish bets after the recent pick up in short-selling.

The Hang Seng Index was set to rise 1.22 percent to 20,921.8 at the open. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to open higher for the first time in 10 days, set to open up 1.36 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)