HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with demand for equities kept in check by worries over global growth following a fall in German business sentiment.

The Hang Seng index was set to open at 20,694.3. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)