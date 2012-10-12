HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong shares are set for a higher open on Friday, which will lift them into positive territory for the week, as hopes of more steps from China to support its domestic stock markets lure investors back into the market.

The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 21,051.1 points and the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)