HONG KONG Nov 5Hong Kong shares were set for a slightly weaker start on Monday as investors pause ahead of U.S. elections and China's leadership change, taking stock of a rally that has lifted the local benchmark to a 15-month high.

The Hang Seng index, which closed at its highest level since Aug. 2, 2011 on Friday, was seen opening down 0.3 percent. The index is up nearly 20 percent so far this year.