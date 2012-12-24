HONG KONG Dec 24 Hong Kong shares were set to start Monday weaker in thin pre-holiday trade, dragged down by a 1.6 percent decline for Li & Fung.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.1 percent at 22,494.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat.

The Hong Kong market will shut at noon (0400 GMT) and reopen on Thursday.