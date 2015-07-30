SHANGHAI, July 30 China stocks were mixed on Thursday after state media reported that Chinese banks were investigating their exposure to the stock market via wealth management products and loans backed by stock as collateral.

The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,924.23 points at 1:48 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 3,782.39 points.

The CSI300 banking subindex was down 0.8 percent.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.3 percent, to 3,767, but remained in bearish territory at 157.23 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index added 0.9 percent, to 24,849.70 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to 11,342.57. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)