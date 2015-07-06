SHANGHAI, July 6 China stocks exploded higher on Monday after Beijing enacted an unprecedented series of policy moves to support the market over the weekend.

The CSI300 index rose 7.7 percent to 4,186.24 points by 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 7.0 percent to 3,943.00.

China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 6.7 percent, to 4,228.6, 42.36 points above the current value of the underlying index.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent, to 26,238.72 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent, to 12,850.86.

