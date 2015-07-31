SHANGHAI, July 31 China stocks fell on Friday morning at market open.

The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent to 3,777.15 points at 1:26 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 percent to 3,655.67 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.3 percent, to 3,668.4, 108.75 points below the current value of the underlying index.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Adam Jourdan)