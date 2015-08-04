SHANGHAI Aug 4 China major stock indexes opened up on Tuesday.

The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent to 3,836.67 points at 1:30 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,633.17 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 1.5 percent, to 3,673, 163.67 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was unchanged at 24,418.56 points.