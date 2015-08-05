UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SHANGHAI Aug 5 China's major stock indexes opened down on Wednesday.
The CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,937.62 points at 1:29 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,745.65 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.1 percent, to 3,833.8, -103.82 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent, to 24,466.30 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Adam Jourdan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts