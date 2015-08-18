SHANGHAI Aug 18 China's major stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday but quickly recouped losses.

The CSI300 index was up 0.4 percent at 4,093.94 points by 0139 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to 4,003.91.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.5 percent, to 4,006.8, 67.93 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.7 percent, to 23,984.3 points.