SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's major stock indexes
sank more than 6 percent in early trade on Tuesday, after a
catastrophic Monday that saw Chinese exchanges suffer their
biggest losses since the global financial crisis, destabilising
financial markets around the world.
The CSI300 index was down 6.3 percent at 3,070.01
points by 0128 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 6.4 percent to 3,004.13 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell
4.3 percent, to 3,001, 69.01 points below the current value of
the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.6 percent
at 21,119.53 points.
The central bank made a large 150 billion yuan ($23.43
billion) injection into the interbank market on Tuesday morning
during open market operations.
However similarly large injections last week had little
impact on stock market sentiment as the funds only remain in the
market for seven days.
In fact, many investors worry the injections are being used
as a substitute for the longer-term easing to bank reserve
requirement ratios which would free up far more substantial sums
of cash for long-term investment.
After a year of heady gains, Chinese markets have been
buffeted by increasing signs that economic growth is faltering,
and the central government's efforts to reassure and backstop
stock investors have been sunk by a succession of weakening
indicators.
Benchmark indexes not only gave up all the gains made since
Beijing's unprecedented stock market rescue in July, in which
hundreds of billions of state dollars were ordered into the
market, but have entered negative territory for the year.
($1 = 6.4010 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sam Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)