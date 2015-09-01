SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China's major stock indexes opened down on Tuesday.

The CSI300 index fell 2.1 percent to 3,296.53 points at 1:28 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent to 3,157.83 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 0.5 percent, to 3,049.6, -246.93 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1 percent, at 21,692.78 points.