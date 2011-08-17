HONG KONG Aug 17 Hong Kong shares could open lower on Wednesday, after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed to dispel doubts over European leaders' will to contain their sovereign debt woes.

With United States stock futures slipping, cyclical stocks seen more susceptible to any slowdown in global growth could come under renewed pressure. Overall turnover is likely to be low as investors shun volatile markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 20,212.1 points on Tuesday, with China names cutting losses and the China Enterprise Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, ending little changed at 10,946.6 points.

In a further sign of caution, turnover stayed below its 20-day average.

Earnings-driven gains could limit losses on the market on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking could come into focus after reporting net profit rose 57 percent year on year to 13.92 billion yuan for the first half of 2011.

Shares of Ping An , the world's No. 2 insurer by market cap, will be suspended from trade on Wednesday pending the release of a price-sensitive announcement, the company said. Ping An is due to announce its interim earnings later on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei average was trading down 0.8 percent at 9,036.5 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.4 percent at 1,873.2 points at 0046 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) , the country's largest producer of the lightweight metal, said it had conditional approval from regulators for a private offering of its shares in Shanghai.

* China Shipping Development said its first half net profit fell 30 percent year on year to 684 million yuan.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's biggest bank by market value, will open two branches in Pakistan this week, the central bank said on Tuesday.

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co, a unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp signed a 488 million Saudi riyal ($130 million) contract with China's Sinopec to build a natural alcohol plant in Saudi Arabia, Kayan said on Tuesday.

* Sinopec plans to build 3.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas processing capacity by 2015 at the new Yuanba field in the country's southwest, about one-third short of an earlier target.

* Cathay Pacific Airways said on Tuesday that its cargo throughput in July fell 11 percent from the same month a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month of contraction, on continued weak demand in Hong Kong and mainland China.

* G-Resources Group Ltd , backed by Mount Kellett Capital and BlackRock Inc , is delaying production of its $1 billion gold mine in Indonesia to the end of the first quarter next year due to adverse weather conditions and harder ground conditions than previously expected.

* Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, will seek approval for a $2 billion stock offering in Hong Kong on Aug 25, a week later than previously planned as it awaits approval from Chinese regulators, IFR reported on Tuesday.

* Instant noodle makers Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp and Uni-President China Holdings Ltd have raised the prices of some of their cup noodle products in China to compensate for accelerating costs.

* Sri Lanka said it had entered into a $500 million deal with China Merchants Holdings to upgrade the container terminal at the country's main port, in the commercial capital Colombo.

* China Coal Energy Co Ltd said its net profit increased 7.8 percent year on year to 5.6 billion yuan for the first half of 2011 in accordance with international accounting standards.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , China's top gold producer, said it would buy a 60 percent stake in a Kyrgyzstan gold miner for $66 million in a bid to increase its gold reserves. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY * Sarkozy, Merkel plan fail to inspire Wall St * Bonds up, French-German meeting fails to calm * Euro falls,French-German proposal unconvincing * Oil falls as euro zone worries remain (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)