HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong shares were set
for a lower start on Wednesday as sluggish corporate earnings
and weak overnight markets spur further profit-taking in one of
Asia's top performing benchmarks this year.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent to 20,888.2
points on Tuesday while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the
top mainland listings in Hong Kong shed 1.5 percent.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that profits at
state-owned non-financial enterprises fell 10.9 percent in the
first two months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier,
the first decline since November 2009.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3
percent as of 0040 GMT while South Korea's KOSPI was off
half a percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country's
third-largest carrier, said on Tuesday that it has set capital
expenditure for 2012 at about 54 billion yuan ($8.54 billion),
up 9 percent from a year earlier.
* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd
, the country's largest non-state-owned shipbuilder,
said on Tuesday that it plans to deliver 10 very large ore
carriers (VLOCs) to Brazilian mining giant Vale SA
this year.
* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp)
has cut ethylene production in five refineries in
March to boost oil products output, a report on a website run by
parent China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) showed on
Tuesday.
* Swedish auto brand Volvo has hired New York Knicks star
Jeremy Lin, who has electrified basketball fans around the
world, to help sell its luxury cars in China and the United
States. Lin signed a two-year contract to appear in
advertisements and act as a brand ambassador for Volvo, owned by
China's Geely, parent of Geely Automotive Holdings Ltd
.
* Potash marketing consortium Canpotex, jointly owned by
North American fertilizer producers Potash Corp, Mosaic
Co and Agrium Inc, said on Tuesday it has
signed a contract with Sinofert Holdings to supply the
Chinese fertilizer maker with 500,000 tonnes of potash in the
second quarter of 2012, at pricing that is in line with
year-earlier levels.
* Belle International Holdings Ltd, which posted a
forecast-matching 24.3 percent rise in 2011 profit, said its
unit would buy Big Step Ltd, a sportswear products distributor
in China, for up to 920 million yuan as it aims to strengthen
its presence in the mainland. For statement click here
* Watch distributor Hengdeli Holdings Ltd reported
net profit for 2011 jumped 47.1 percent year on year to 814.9
million yuan, with net profit margin at 8.1 percent, and said it
would keep opening new outlets to tap the growing mainland
market. For statement click here
* Huaneng Power International Inc reported net
profit for 2011 fell 64.7 percent year on year to 1.18 billion
yuan, and said it saw uncertainty persisting due to slowing
economic growth and inflation in China. For statement click here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)