HONG KONG, March 23 Hong Kong shares were set for a weak open on Friday as signs of shrinking manufacturing in Europe and China raised concerns over the sustainability of the year-to-date rally.

The Hang Seng index closed 0.2 percent higher at 20,901.56 on Thursday but is down 1.9 percent so far this week. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms slipped 0.1 percent, falling for a sixth day in its longest losing streak since June last year.

Losses in resource stocks, among the top performers this year, accelerated on Thursday as HSBC's flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, fell to 48.1 in March from February's four-month high of 49.6.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down a percent while South Korea's Kospi was off 0.2 percent as of 0030 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Foxconn International Holdings Ltd, the world's biggest contract manufacturer of cellphones, swung to a net profit in 2011 as key clients such as Nokia Oyj and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd shifted to higher-end smartphones.

* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's second-biggest mobile operator, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter on higher-end subscribers using more data and said it planned to spend a third more this year to upgrade its network.

* Cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd said its 2011 profit moer than doubled to $182.2 million while turnover jumped to $515.5 million from $399.8 million in 2010.

* Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, hopes to receive government approval for its joint venture with Volvo Car in the first half of 2012 so production can start next year, Vice President Daniel Li said.

* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, the country's No.3 bank by market value, said loan growth this year would be "neutral" at best after reporting a 28.5 percent rise in net profit in 2011. AgBank said it earned 121.93 billion yuan ($19.28 billion) in 2011, up from 2010's 94.9 billion yuan but below forecasts for 129.4 billion yuan.

* Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a 24 percent rise in net profit for 2011, beating analyst forecasts as a pick-up in U.S. consumer demand boosted sales. Deputy Chairman William Fung said on Thursday he was confident the company would meet its growth targets.

* China Mobile Ltd, the world's largest mobile carrier by subscribers, has apppointed its current vice chairman Xi Guohua as its new chairman with effect from Thursday after the retirement of Wang Jianzhou, the company said.

* Beijing is considering injecting capital into the country's massive but ailing power generation sector, said Liu Guoyue, president of state-controlled Huaneng Power International Inc - China's largest independent power producer. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)