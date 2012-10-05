HONG KONG Oct 5 Hong Kong shares are expected to rise for a fifth straight session and poised to end a holiday-shortened week with mild gains, although caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data is likely to keep trading activity light.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday as financials, led by index heavyweight HSBC, helped offset weakness in oil producers hurt by lower crude prices and in Macau casino stocks that fell on weak gambling revenue.

The closely watched monthly employment report from the U.S. is due at 1230 GMT and is forecast to show a rise of 113,000 jobs in September, but also a tick up in the jobless rate to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in August.

The Hang Seng's run of gains stretch back to last week because the market was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to public holidays. China's domestic markets will reopen next week after being closed this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent and South Korea's Kospi was up 0.4 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Brazil's Vale SA plans to suspend operations at three Brazilian iron ore pellet plants and increase output of lower-value mine products as world steel demand slows. Vale and Brazil's government will resolve a $1.8 billion dispute over back royalties within a month, the mines minister said.

* Li & Fung Ltd, a global supplier of apparel, is in advanced talks to buy Synergies Worldwide, a New York-based supplier, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Canada said CNOOC Ltd's bid for domestic oil company Nexen Inc raises difficult policy questions, but the government gave no sign it would bow to an opposition demand to veto the deal.

* HSBC Holdings Plc is to significantly scale back the scope of its global Islamic banking operations, as the business becomes the latest area to be affected by a wider restructuring at the UK-based bank.

* Bank of China Hong Kong and HSBC, two major banks in the offshore yuan market, have raised yuan deposit rates in Hong Kong, amid increasing competition to attract more yuan funds and maintain market share.

* Property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd plans to issue senior notes, raising capital to finance new land acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. For statement click: here

* Dickson Concepts cut its earnings forecast for the six months ended Sept 30 due to the cessation of the Tommy Hilfiger operations in China. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)