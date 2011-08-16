(Corrects second paragraph to say China Enterprises Index ended flat, not down 0.1 pct)

HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares reversed early gains to edge lower on Tuesday, as investors sold Hong Kong property firms and bought China-related ones on anticipation of a slowdown in global growth and the Hong Kong property market.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 20,212.1 points, while the China Enterprise Index of the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, ended virtually flat at 10,946.6 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.7 percent at 2,608.2 points in average turnover, snapping a four-day winning streak as investors took profits on large caps.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Early gains were cut as European and United States stock futures traded lower in afternoon trade following data showing German gross domestic product growth slowed more than expected in the second quarter . That suggested markets could remain fragile despite a slight rebound after the Hang Seng's worst fortnight in 2-1/2 years. Turnover stayed below its 20-day average as the Hang Seng benchmark briefly hovered above a key near-term resistance at its August 2010 low, around 20,379, in morning trade.

* Fears of slowing global growth due to the lingering European debt crisis drove investors out of Hong Kong-related companies and into China-focused stocks, leading the latter to outperform the broader market. CNOOC Ltd , Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China were among the top supports to the benchmark. Hong Kong property names such as Henderson Land and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd both lost on the day. A government official warned last Friday that Hong Kong's property market was overheated and could be headed for a correction after a government auction of residential land missed forecasts by 32 percent.

* Foxconn International Holdings Ltd surged by as much as 17 percent in volume almost 7 times its 30-day average, tracking Asia's other handset makers, on the prospect of more business from Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc after Google's $12.5 billion purchase. Before Tuesday's gains, Foxconn, recently removed from the Hang Seng Index in June, was trading down almost 37 percent in the year to date. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)