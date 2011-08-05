(Corrects price movement in paragraph 8 for Citic Pacific)

* HK, China shares hammered in global market selloff

* Hang Seng Index down more than 4 pct, turnover highest since November

* Shanghai Composite down 2.2 pct, suffers third weekly loss

* Hutchison slammed as results disappoint, warrants unwind

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Aug 5 Hong Kong and China shares fell, with the Hang Seng index posting their worst one-day decline since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, with more losses seen as investors cut positions in cyclicals in a global sell off.

Fears of a worsening crisis in Europe and stalling growth across the West combined to sink the Hang Seng Index to a 10-month low with the high beta stocks among the highest percentage losers among benchmark components.

"I doubt we are seeing a repeat of the '08 crisis," said Eng Teck Tan, a Singapore-based investment manager with Treasury Asia Asset Management.

"Local Hong Kong fund managers have already shown their hands and parked themselves in the defensives in the last few weeks, it's the foreigners who are liquidating their long positions." Tan added.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 4.3 percent at 20,946.1 points, the lowest since Sept 1, 2010, while turnover at HK$125 billion was at its highest since November.

The benchmark index fell below consecutive chart supports, first at its 2011 low at around 21,508, then at its June 2010 high around 20,957. Its next support is seen at its August 2010 low near 20,370.

Cyclicals were hit particularly hard. The Hang Seng Composite Index for Materials was down 5.5 percent with Citic Pacific , the top beta play among Hang Seng components, down 6.6 percent.

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd lost 8.3 percent, erasing gains from the last three weeks in the run up to its first-half earnings results on Thursday that fell short of analysts' forecasts as its 3G business, expected to be a key driver of growth going forward, struggled.

Its decline was exacerbated by a swift unwinding in warrant positions held largely by retail investors in Hong Kong, who use these leveraged instruments to speculate on large cap names, traders said.

SHANGHAI DOWN, BUT OUTPERFORMS ASIA

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index finished down 2.2 percent at 2,626.4 points, tracking the slump in global equities and extending its weekly losing streak into a third straight week.

A-share turnover reached its highest this week as the Shanghai benchmark bounced off its lowest levels in 10 months before closing above the lows in June 2011, which has supported the index for much of the last two weeks.

On a weak day across Asia, the Shanghai market was a relative outperformer.

"Losses are capped in the A-share market because they are closed, insulated from fast money from overseas, said Hong Hao, executive director of CICC's research department.

Losses on Friday so far plunged the Shanghai benchmark further into oversold territory on the charts with its relative strength index value hitting its lowest since end May.

PetroChina Co Ltd's nearly 2.6 percent decline on the day brought it to 10.2 yuan, its lowest since October last year. At 10.3 yuan, the stock is about 5 percent off its all-time lows recorded during the 2008 financial crisis. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)