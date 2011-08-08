(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan and Lu Jianxin

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 8 Hong Kong and China shares crumbled on Monday morning, pressured by an acceleration of derisking from equity investments following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the long-term credit rating of the United States late on Friday.

Large cap cyclicals were the top drags in both markets. PetroChina Co Ltd lost 4.2 percent in Hong Kong and 2.4 percent in Shanghai, helping both markets underperform regional peers.

"I think people are very nervous. There's not a lot of confidence right now," said Francis Cheung, managing director of China-Hong Kong strategy at CLSA. "It's strange that whenever there's a crisis, the money goes back to the United States, it doesn't make much sense, but that's how money managers operate."

The Hang Seng Index was down 4.04 percent at 20,100.2 by the midday trading break, its lowest level in a year. Turnover was almost 20 percent lower than on Friday, a sign that some investors were sticking to the sidelines.

The benchmark fell below chart support at its August 2010 low of 20,370 shortly after trading started, which analysts said accelerated selling. The next support is seen at the July 2010 low of 19,777.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 3.68 percent at 2,529.88 points as A-share turnover surged to the highest in a month, hitting 71.3 billion yuan ($11,07 billion).

"The S&P downgrade added pressure to an already weak market in Shanghai," said Qian Qimin, deputy head of research at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai. "While it is in line with global markets, the fall should be short-lived and is likely to last only one or two days. A strong rebound, however, is not expected immediately amid weak investor confidence."

Traders said the decline was not driven by Beijing's scheduled release of July CPI data on Tuesday.

While market players predicted July inflation will remain above 6 percent, investors expected weak global market to slow the pace of interest rate increases by the People's Bank of China PBOC -- good news for the stock market, traders said. ($1 = 6.440 yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis)