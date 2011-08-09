(adds details on futures & options trading)
* Hang Seng slumps 5.7 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.03 pct
* Futures & options trading volume on HK exchange hits
record high
* Mutual funds unwinding positions add to selling pressures:
trader
* Surging property and financial names cut Shanghai losses
* Market bets China central bank could delay interest rate
hike
By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares
plummeted on Tuesday in the biggest one-day decline since the
2008 financial crisis, with mutual funds selling off cyclical
stocks and knocking the benchmark Hang Seng index down 5.7
percent to the lowest since June 2010.
Investors covered some short positions in the afternoon
session, trimming losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy-setting committee meeting later in the day, but a fresh
selloff hitting Europe suggested sentiment on equities could
deteriorate further.
"Talk of government funds buying stocks in Korea, Taiwan and
Australia seems to have supported the markets. A lot of these
indices are deeply oversold," said Tom Kaan, a Hong Kong-based
director at Louis Capital Markets.
"But all eyes are on the FOMC right now for some sort of
credible stimulus. If that isn't forthcoming, then I expect some
real money hanging on to longs bailing out," Kaan added.
The Hang Seng benchmark closed down 5.7 percent at 19,330.7
points, its sixth-straight loss, sinking to its most oversold
level on the charts since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as
turnover surged to its second-highest in nine months.
On October 27, 2008, the Hang Sang tumbled 12.7 percent.
With today's fall, the benchmark is now down 22.6 percent
from its cyclical high in mid-November 2011, meeting the
technical definition of a bear market.
Trading volumes in futures and options on the Hong Kong
exchange hit a record high with a total of 1,190,275 contracts
traded. Near-month futures on the Hang Seng HSIc1 closed down
4.8 percent and flipped to a slight premium to the cash market
at the close.
HSBC Holdings Plc was the top drag on the cash
market with its 7.3 percent decline on the day, but seven
Chinese large-caps followed, with financial and oil names most
prominently represented.
Among them, Chinese Construction Bank , Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China and PetroChina Co Ltd
, as the China Enterprise Index of the top Hong
Kong-listed Chinese companies dipped 6.2 percent.
Some Chinese QDII fund managers were seen buying into Hong
Kong-listed Chinese names, also known as H-shares, a hedge fund
manager based in the territory said.
SHANGHAI FLAT ON SURGING PROPERTY, FINANCIALS
In China, a sharp reversal helped the Shanghai Composite
Index end a volatile Tuesday basically flat as investors
sought bargains among stocks in large-cap shares, following two
days of steep losses.
The Shanghai benchmark closed down 0.03 percent at 2,526.1
points after falling as much as 3.5 percent. The CSI300 index
of the top mainland listings also reversed similar
losses to edge up 0.2 percent at 2,798.2 points..
Analysts said investor sentiment had gradually improved
after banking shares followed property shares higher on
expectations that weak economic conditions in the United States
and Europe would prompt Chinese authorities to hold off on
further interest rate rises.
This is despite data earlier on Tuesday showing consumer
inflation in the world's second-largest economy quickened to a
faster-than-expected 6.5 percent in July.
"Funds prefer the large caps because of their low valuation
and they (large caps) will play a critical role in market
stability," said a trader at a major securities house in
Shanghai.
Analysts and traders said some government funds could have
entered the market following sharp falls, but expect any gains
to be limited as investors remain cautious over further monetary
policy changes.
Property counters in Shanghai outperformed, rising
2.5 percent, while Shenzhen-listed developer China Vanke
, the biggest developer by sales, rose 3.0 percent
after reporting on Monday that its first-half net profit rose
5.9 percent from a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)