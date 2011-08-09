(adds details on futures & options trading)

* Hang Seng slumps 5.7 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.03 pct

* Futures & options trading volume on HK exchange hits record high

* Mutual funds unwinding positions add to selling pressures: trader

* Surging property and financial names cut Shanghai losses

* Market bets China central bank could delay interest rate hike

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares plummeted on Tuesday in the biggest one-day decline since the 2008 financial crisis, with mutual funds selling off cyclical stocks and knocking the benchmark Hang Seng index down 5.7 percent to the lowest since June 2010.

Investors covered some short positions in the afternoon session, trimming losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee meeting later in the day, but a fresh selloff hitting Europe suggested sentiment on equities could deteriorate further.

"Talk of government funds buying stocks in Korea, Taiwan and Australia seems to have supported the markets. A lot of these indices are deeply oversold," said Tom Kaan, a Hong Kong-based director at Louis Capital Markets.

"But all eyes are on the FOMC right now for some sort of credible stimulus. If that isn't forthcoming, then I expect some real money hanging on to longs bailing out," Kaan added.

The Hang Seng benchmark closed down 5.7 percent at 19,330.7 points, its sixth-straight loss, sinking to its most oversold level on the charts since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as turnover surged to its second-highest in nine months.

On October 27, 2008, the Hang Sang tumbled 12.7 percent.

With today's fall, the benchmark is now down 22.6 percent from its cyclical high in mid-November 2011, meeting the technical definition of a bear market.

Trading volumes in futures and options on the Hong Kong exchange hit a record high with a total of 1,190,275 contracts traded. Near-month futures on the Hang Seng HSIc1 closed down 4.8 percent and flipped to a slight premium to the cash market at the close.

HSBC Holdings Plc was the top drag on the cash market with its 7.3 percent decline on the day, but seven Chinese large-caps followed, with financial and oil names most prominently represented.

Among them, Chinese Construction Bank , Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and PetroChina Co Ltd , as the China Enterprise Index of the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies dipped 6.2 percent.

Some Chinese QDII fund managers were seen buying into Hong Kong-listed Chinese names, also known as H-shares, a hedge fund manager based in the territory said.

SHANGHAI FLAT ON SURGING PROPERTY, FINANCIALS

In China, a sharp reversal helped the Shanghai Composite Index end a volatile Tuesday basically flat as investors sought bargains among stocks in large-cap shares, following two days of steep losses.

The Shanghai benchmark closed down 0.03 percent at 2,526.1 points after falling as much as 3.5 percent. The CSI300 index of the top mainland listings also reversed similar losses to edge up 0.2 percent at 2,798.2 points..

Analysts said investor sentiment had gradually improved after banking shares followed property shares higher on expectations that weak economic conditions in the United States and Europe would prompt Chinese authorities to hold off on further interest rate rises.

This is despite data earlier on Tuesday showing consumer inflation in the world's second-largest economy quickened to a faster-than-expected 6.5 percent in July.

"Funds prefer the large caps because of their low valuation and they (large caps) will play a critical role in market stability," said a trader at a major securities house in Shanghai.

Analysts and traders said some government funds could have entered the market following sharp falls, but expect any gains to be limited as investors remain cautious over further monetary policy changes.

Property counters in Shanghai outperformed, rising 2.5 percent, while Shenzhen-listed developer China Vanke , the biggest developer by sales, rose 3.0 percent after reporting on Monday that its first-half net profit rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)