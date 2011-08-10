(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 2.3 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.9 pct

* Short covering lifts HK, conviction lacking in low turnover

* HK decreased turnover compounded by suspension of 8 stocks

* Shanghai boosted by debut of Credit Suisse's Chinese partner

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, snapping a six-session losing streak on short covering, but a drop in trading volumes suggested investors were less keen to buy into the rally than they were to add to a selloff.

The benchmark Hang Seng's gain of 2.3 percent, roughly in the line with the region, came after the Federal Reserve pledged to maintain near-zero interest rates for at least two more years, helping equity markets rally globally.

Still, with economic growth expected to slow further in major economies, questions remained on how well corporate bottom lines would hold up.

"For long only investors, this is a tough environment so you would need stocks to have proven themselves," Daniel Lam, Citigroup Global Markets' Director of Pan Asian Derivatives, told Reuters Television.

Lam recommends a long position on Chinese equities in spite of recent volatility, and short position in U.S. stocks.

The Hang Seng Index , which fell 5.7 percent on Tuesday, finished at 19,783.7 points, as turnover declined almost 30 percent from the previous day.

Turnover was further dampened on Wednesday after the Hong Kong Exchange suspended trading in shares of eight companies at midday because of technical glitches, which included HSBC Holdings Plc , the single largest weight on the Hang Seng benchmark.

HSBC closed up 3.8 percent at midday, which ended being the Hang Seng's largest support for the day as the broader Hong Kong market cut gains in the afternoon session and its London listing trading flat at 0830 GMT.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the mainland's largest property developer by market value, gained 3.9 percent on volume that was more than twice its 30-day average after the company posted a forecast-beating 35 percent rise in first-half net profit.

It was among the few stocks that moved on fundamentals on the day. That supported the view that China's stocks remain underpinned by strong economic fundamentals of the mainland, which wasn't a source of recent global volatility.

"You are talking about near zero cost capital in the next two years, which means you must snap up equities, blue chips with strong dividend yields," said Liu Yang, chief investment officer of China-focused regional fund house Atlantis Group, which manages $4.5 billion, referring to Hong Kong-listed China companies.

PROPERTY LEADS SHANGHAI GAINS

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.9 percent to 2,549.2 points after losing 5.8 percent in the last three sessions, its steepest three-day loss since last November but making the Shanghai bourse a relative outperformer in Asia.

Property counters led gains, helping China shares snap a three-day losing streak on anticipation that weak economic conditions in the United States and Europe would prompt the Chinese authorities to hold off on further interest rate rises.

This was further reinforced by comments late on Tuesday from Premier Wen Jiabao, in which he toned down his inflation rhetoric while urging global action to calm markets , which boosted A-share turnover in Shanghai.

Contributing to this boost in turnover was the A-share listing debut of Founder Securities , the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse . The 19th biggest brokerage in China, by assets, raised 5.85 billion yuan ($910 million) through the third-biggest IPO on the mainland market so far this year and surged 44 percent one the day.

The Shanghai property sub-index outperformed, up 2.1 percent, with Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd up 1.5 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd , the mainland's largest realtor by sales volume, gained 1.7 percent in strong volume. (Additional reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)