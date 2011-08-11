(Updates to midday)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 11 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by HSBC and Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings which posted weak results, while light turnover by midday suggested investors were resisting buying into the weakness.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at 19,496.7 points at midday, underperforming the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan stocks index , which dipped 0.7 percent at 0202 GMT.

A spike in U.S. stock futures limited the fallout in Asia from Wall Street's 5 percent decline overnight.

"The hit this morning is not as bad as I thought it would be," said Jackson Wong, a vice president at Tanrich Securities. "I'm seeing more selling orders than buying ones, although some high net worth individual investors are bottom fishing the larger Chinese names."

China Construction Bank , up 1.3 percent, led the outperformance in mainland banking shares in Hong Kong, helped by a turn in the Shanghai Composite benchmark, which was up 0.4 percent by the trading break.

It was boosted further on hopes that a potential stake sale by Bank of America Corp could remove an overhang that has pressured the stock all year. It currently trades at the lowest forward valuations since its listing and a whopping 52 percent below its median forward multiples according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Part of the move up was a result of short-covering, a trader at an American brokerage said, adding that people could look to go long the stock while shorting Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd or Agricultural Bank of China Ltd heading into the expiry of BofA's lock-up expiry on August 29.

Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's largest Internet company, lost more than 6 percent after reporting its slowest first-half profit growth in nearly four years.

HSBC Holdings Plc lost 2.9 percent. Trading resumed Thursday morning after Hong Kong's exchange operator suspended on Wednesday trading in the stock of Europe's largest bank after hackers broke into the exchange's website, preventing investors from accessing company announcements made during the midday break.

LARGE CAP, AIRLINES SUPPORT SHANGHAI GAINS

Large-cap names led the Shanghai Composite up 0.4 percent to 2,560.1 points at midday, supported by speculation that government funds had flowed into the market to stabilise the index.

Financials and property names outperformed, with the Shanghai property sub-indices rising 1.0 percent and financial shares rallying 1.2 percent.

Analysts said Chinese authorities had sought to keep the market stable after the United States debt rating downgrade and Europe's widening debt crisis.

"After high CPI data, the government should tighten policies, but troubles in the global market made them stabilise the market first," said a senior trader in a major securities house in Shanghai. "After that they can consider further steps to control inflation."

Citing an unnamed "authoritative source", the China Securities Journal on Thursday said regulators had recently settled on a policy of "directional easing", anticipating that inflation is peaking and monetary settings can ease slightly.

The Economic Observer News reported that China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) had invested in 5 billion yuan ($779 million) worth of domestic stocks through a brokerage account on Tuesday and may have invested 5 billion yuan more.

Airlines, potential beneficiaries of a stronger Chinese currency in their global transactions, also outperformed after the yuan exchange rate hit a record high.

China Eastern Airlines Corp was among the most actively traded shares and biggest gainers on the Shanghai market, jumping 8.7 percent, while China Southern Airlines Co rose 5.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)