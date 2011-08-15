(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 3.3 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1.3 pct

* Lowest turnover in both markets since global selloff first started

* China cyclical names lead Hong Kong, boost Shanghai

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Aug 15 Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose on Monday as investors picked up Chinese cyclical stocks which were hammered down in the global market rout last week, but low turnover suggested caution remained high.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 3.3 percent to 20,260.1 points, outperforming most other markets in Asia, after suffering its worst fortnightly loss since January 2009.

In Shanghai, the composite index rose 1.3 percent to 2,626.8 points.

But in a sign that investors remain sceptical over how long the rebound can be sustained, turnover in Hong Kong sank to its lowest in nine sessions.

Still, traders reported longer-term investors were targeting China cyclical names in Hong Kong and Shanghai after heavy selling in recent weeks triggered by concern over slowing U.S. growth and Europe's festering debt crisis.

Seven of the top eight contributors to the Hang Seng were Chinese names. The China Enterprise Index of the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, jumped 4.7 percent, its biggest one-day gain in over two years.

The China Enterprises Index has been trading at about 8 times forward 12-month earnings for much of the past month, just a shade above levels seen during the depths of the 2008 crisis, but investors have shied away from aggressively buying into Chinese cylicals, particularly the banking names.

"Investors are reacting far more to macro influences rather than valuations...in current market conditions," Viktor Shvets, Samsung Securities' head of global strategy told Reuters Television, adding that the severe volatility of recent sessions had made it difficult to employ conventional valuation matrics.

China's largest property insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd (PICC) surged more than 10 percent in volume almost double its 30-day average after it reported a near doubling in first-half earnings.

Before Monday's gains, PICC had lost more than 13 percent since Aug. 4, hit by fears that liberalisation of the auto insurance sector could lead to the company being pushed out of the business.

PICC's gains lifted its China insurance peers.

Aided by an afternoon surge, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd surged almost 9 percent ahead of its first-half earnings announcement on Wednesday lifting the stock out of oversold levels on the charts, while China Life Insurance gained more than 6 percent.

H-SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE BOOSTS SHANGHAI GAINS

In a note to clients after markets closed on Monday, Shanghai Securities analysts said the afternoon surge in the H-share financial names had boosted those firms' A-share listings.

Financial names led the Shanghai Composite Index to its fourth-straight gain on Monday, though A-share turnover dipped to its lowest in six sessions.

Ping An Insurance , China Life Insurance and Merchants Bank were among the top boosts to the Shanghai benchmark, as the Shanghai financial sub-index ended up 2.6 percent.

China shares have outperformed Hong Kong and most Asian peers last week on lingering expectations that the central bank will slow or pause further monetary policy tightening amid the global economic slowdown.

Shanghai Securities analysts also suggested financial names in Shanghai were also boosted by a report in the China Securities Journal on Monday that Chinese regulators have been reclassifying local government debts to ease banks' provisioning requirements for potential bad loans. (Editing by Kim Coghill)