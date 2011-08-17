(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 0.4 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.3 pct

* Comments by visiting Chinese vice-premier boost Chinese brokerages

* Low turnover in both markets suggests lingering caution

* Airlines, paper producers limit Shanghai losses

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 17 Hong Kong shares barely gained on Wednesday, suggesting markets remain fragile despite an early boost after China said mainland investors would be able to buy exchange-traded fund (ETF) products based on stocks listed in the territory.

Turnover hit its lowest in two weeks as investors stayed on the sidelines after a meeting between the leaders of Germany and France on Tuesday failed to end fears that euro zone financial instability is threatening global growth prospects.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.4 percent at 20,289.0 points after testing and failing to finish above resistance at 20,379 points, which was a low in Aug. 2010, for a second-straight session.

"Short-term investors still left in the market were probably taking intra-day profits in the afternoon," said Steven Leung, equity sales director of UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, adding that while the Chinese authorities' announcements provided a short-term boost, investors are likely to stick with stocks that have stable cash flows and earnings visibility.

Illustrating his point, CLP Holdings Ltd rose 2.4 percent in healthy volume after the utility company reported earnings in line with expectations, giving further evidence of its appeal as a safe bet during volatile markets.

Investors have flocked to utility stocks as stable cash flows and earnings visibility make them easier to value, while their low correlation to the benchmark indexes mean they are less likely to get caught up in violent market moves.

Chinese brokerages, licensed to trade in mainland and Hong Kong markets, were among the top percentage gainers after Vice-Premier Li Keqiang announced in Hong Kong that foreign investors would be allowed to buy mainland securities using yuan, in addition to current dollar-denominated arrangements.

People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, also in Hong Kong, said conditions were "mature" for the launch of mainland ETFs based on Hong Kong-listed stocks , raising the possibility of increased inflows from the mainland.

Shenyin Wanguo (HK) Ltd surged 21.3 percent in more than 28 times its 30-day average volume. First Shanghai Investments Ltd jumped 22.2 percent in about 49 times its 30-day average volume.

SHANGHAI DOWN ON FEARS OF FURTHER TIGHTENING

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,601.3 points, dragged by materials and energy stocks, as A-share turnover hit its lowest in nine sessions.

Investors were concerned about further tightening after the central bank's one-year bill yield rose unexpectedly at auction on Tuesday, even though the market expected no immediate rise in interest rates or bank reserve requirements.

"The market is generating more expectations for the interest rate hike, which exerted a negative impact upon today's index," said a senior trader at major securities firm in Shanghai.

Gold and steel shares were the biggest losers, with Xinyu Iron & Steel Co dropping 2.1 percent and Shandong Gold Mining down 1.5 percent.

But airlines and paper producers, likely beneficiaries of a stronger yuan in its global transactions, limited the losses after the People's Bank of China fixed the yuan mid-point at all-time highs five days in a row. Traders said this could be a sign that Beijing is engineering a "mini-revaluation" of the Chinese currency.

China Eastern Airlines jumped 2.3 percent, while Hainan Airline gained 0.8 percent. Nanzhi Co Ltd Fujian the biggest gainer among paper makers, jumped 4.5 percent, and Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry rose 1.9 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)