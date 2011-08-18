(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng down 1.3 pct, Shanghai Composite sheds 1.6 pct
* Details of housing sales clampdown spook markets
* Turnover low in both markets amid lingering caution
* Investors in HK take intra-day profits
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 18 China shares slipped on
Thursday, dragging Hong Kong shares into the red as spooked
investors sold off property-related stocks after Beijing
announced details of a proposed extension of home purchasing
curbs to second and third-tier cities.
Official data on Thursday showed China's annual housing
inflation quickened in July for a second straight month, keeping
pressure on Beijing to rein in the property sector.
Many economists have warned that a bursting of a property
bubble is the biggest risk facing the world's second-largest
economy in the medium to long term, with local media reports
suggesting that tighter controls could yet be seen.
"When property tanks, it tends to bring down most of the
broader market. I wouldn't be surprised to see further downside
in both markets," said Hong Hao, a global strategist with CICC
in Beijing.
While Chinese banks are trading at valuations near their
lows during the 2008 financial crisis, Hong said he doubts they
have fully priced in the impact of a possible tumble in mainland
housing prices.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.6 percent
at 2,559.5 points with its total A-share turnover about 7
percent less than its 20-day average. The Shanghai property
sub-index was the standout underperformer, declining 2.4
percent.
Poly Real Estate and smaller rival, Yunnan
Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd both
lost more than 4 percent, while Anhui Conch Cement
slipped 6.2 percent in volumes more than twice its 30-day
average.
In Hong Kong, Chinese Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
and China Resources Land Ltd shed 3.8
percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Evergrande Real Estate
Group Ltd lost 4.1 percent, while Anhui Conch Cement
Co Ltd dropped 7.1 percent.
CHINA LOSSES MAGNIFY ONES IN HONG KONG
The underperformance of Chinese property-related names
helped to drag the China Enterprise Index of top Hong
Kong-listed Chinese companies down 2 percent, while the Hang
Seng Index , declined 1.3 percent to 20,016.3 points.
Capping losses was Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx) , which surged by as much as 7 percent in early
trade after announcing joint venture talks with two mainland
bourses. .
It eventually ended the day up 3.6 percent in volume that
was three times higher than its 30-day average, setting it apart
from a market that remained otherwise fragile, with overall
turnover staying below average.
HKEx's price movements on Thursday illustrated the trend in
the past week where investors chose to take intra-day profits,
reluctant to hold onto stocks overnight, driving the benchmarks
lower in the afternoon session.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)