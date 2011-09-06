(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index down 0.9 pct, Shanghai down 0.1 pct

* HSI bounce off August lows almost eradicated

* Cement counters weigh on Shanghai market

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 6 Hong Kong shares lost ground on Tuesday, with HSBC Holdings Plc the biggest drag as concern that Europe's sovereign debt situation could spiral into another banking crisis further eroded gains from the rebound off of August's low.

Appetites for Chinese banks also remained low. Concern over local government debt, the potential for bad loans to balloon and tightening credit have failed to bring investors back to the sector even after strong first-half results.

"Banks, both Chinese and HSBC, have been really tough to read, especially in this market. They have their respective policy-related questions and these are not straight-forward," said Edward Huang, a strategist with Haitong International in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.94 percent at 19,432.32 at the midday trading break, poised for a third-straight loss as it struggles to hold onto last week's short-covering supported gains.

Turnover stayed light suggesting there was no panic, but with a combined weighting of more than 41 percent on the Hang Seng Index, continued weakness in financial issues is likely to keep the benchmark on the defensive.

HSBC, Europe's largest bank and the single largest Hang Seng component with a 14.2 percent weighting, sank 2.8 percent to its lowest since July 2009, breaking below HK$65 -- a level that has served as support for much of the last fortnight and is now seen as near-term resistance.

Other companies with business in Europe also suffered. Hutchison Whampoa Ltd retreated 1.5 percent to its lowest in a year.

SHANGHAI SLIPS FURTHER INTO OVERSOLD LEVELS

The Shanghai Composite Index had edged down 0.1 percent to 2,476.8 points by midday after a relatively volatile morning session that saw the benchmark briefly creep into positive territory.

"We could see a mild rebound as soon as this afternoon because the index is technically oversold, but the struggle for gains shows the temptation to sell still exists among investors," said Cheng Yi, an analyst with Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

A foreign exchange official said China's economic growth may ease to below 9 percent in 2012 , which while backing expectations for a slowdown in monetary tightening, inflames concern of slowing growth.

The Shanghai materials sub-index was down 0.6 percent, with Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd and Huaxin Cement Co Ltd losing about 3.5 percent each. (Editing by Chris Lewis)