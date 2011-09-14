(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 0.1 pct, Shanghai up 0.6 pct

* HSI broke below Aug. 9 lows in early trade, utilities lead rebound

* Turnover surges in HK as insurers and casinos lead losses

* Utilities lead Shanghai gains

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to snap a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, as gains in defensive sectors outweighed losses in insurance and casino stocks, with some funds seeking to lock gains in an increasingly bearish market.

The Hang Seng Index had slipped to its lowest levels in over two years, but bounced back after European stock futures opened higher in the afternoon on hopes of a euro zone bond plan that could ease the region's raging debt crisis.

"Europe is starting to burst at its seams," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan Securities in Hong Kong. "This is quite fundamental, so investors who have been battered in the last few months, are moving to limit their losses."

The Hang Seng Index closed up about 0.1 percent at 19,045.4 points as turnover surged to its highest in almost two weeks. China Mobile was its top boost, gaining 2.6 percent, while Power Assets gained 2.3 percent.

Insurers and Macau casino counters, sectors that had held up this year, joined cyclical sectors such as materials in the leg-down on Wednesday, suggesting skittish investors were looking to protect gains where they could.

AIA Group Ltd , the top drag on the Hang Seng benchmark, sank 4.5 percent to its lowest since March. The stock is still up more than 8 percent on the year to date, compared with the Hang Seng, which is down more than 17 percent.

MGM China Holdings Ltd led losses among its Macau casino peers, shedding 3.7 percent in twice its 30-day average volume. It is still up more than 12 percent this year. Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd each lost almost 2 percent.

The Hang Seng Composite Index for Materials was down 3.63 percent, with Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd shedding almost 2 percent to close at its lowest in a year.

SHANGHAI EDGE UP IN LOW TURNOVER

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.6 percent at 2,484.8 after sinking to a 14-month trough in early trade. A-share turnover lingered at a low level comparable with much of the last fortnight.

Investors remained cautious after Premier Wen affirmed China's tight monetary policy despite data showing inflation falling in August from a three-year high.

"As long as investors are not certain monetary policy will relax, I don't think they will be willing to come back into the market," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

Utilities names led the rebound in the afternoon, underscoring that caution. The Shanghai utilities sub-index was up 1 percent, with China Unicom up 3.2 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 0.6 percent.

Material and other cyclical names limited gains on the day. Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd cut early losses to shed 1.8 percent, hitting its lowest since late January this year at one point. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)