(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng up 0.7 pct, Shanghai down 0.2 pct
* Further downside seen for HSI on Europe: strategist
* China Unicom, defensives outperform despite high
valuations
* Esprit plunges after posting 98 pct fall in full-year net
profit
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 15 Hong Kong shares edged higher
on Thursday after hitting a two-year low in the previous
session, in a relief rally on hopes of further support for
Greece, although low volumes and strong gains in defensive
stocks pointed to lingering caution.
HSBC and insurer AIA Group , which
suffered sharp losses earlier this week, led the benchmark
higher. The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.71 percent at
19,181.5 points, while turnover on Thursday dipped below its
20-day average.
"I don't think we are anywhere near the bottom yet, risk
aversion is still very palpable despite the rally," said Hong
Hao, a global strategist at CICC in Beijing. "In a bear market,
it's a good idea to get out on rallies."
The lingering European debt crisis and slowing global growth
have combined to hammer global markets since late July, with
market watchers unconvinced by the latest rhetoric of European
leaders.
A Greek government official said after French and German
leaders urged Greece's prime minister late on Wednesday to meet
the terms of its new bailout, that Athens looked set to get
approval from EU and IMF inspectors for the issue of its next
tranche of debt.
With little prospect of the European debt crisis resolving
any time soon, CICC is advising clients to buy into defensive
stocks such as telecommunications and utilities, which rose on
Thursday, despite their higher valuations.
Power Assets Holdings Ltd , up nearly 30 percent
this year, gained 3.9 percent. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
was up 2.7 percent.
Unicom's 55 percent rise this year has taken its forward
12-month valuation on a price-to-earnings basis 77 percent
higher than the long-term historical median. Unicom trades at
31.2 times forward 12-month earnings, suggesting trade could be
getting crowded.
Europe-focused apparel retailer, Esprit Holdings Ltd
plunged 17.6 percent to its lowest since May 2003. The
company posted a 98 percent drop in full-year net profit as
restructuring costs and store closures hit.
Market watchers suggest the timing of the announcement in
this market probably exaggerated its losses, but pointed to
specific issues with its business focus in North America and
Europe that would compound problems for the consumer
discretionary name.
FINANCIALS, COAL PLAYS DOWN SHANGHAI
The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.2 percent
to 2,479.1 points, with financials and coal names among its
biggest drags, extending the benchmark's struggle for direction
over the past month as A-share turnover remained below average.
Eight of the top 10 losers financial names were among the
top 10 benchmark drags as small to mid-sized banks began
mandated margin deposit payments to the central bank as part of
efforts announced in late August to contain domestic money
supply.
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd and China Minsheng
Banking Corp Ltd both shed almost 2 percent,
dragging the Shanghai financial sub-index down 0.6
percent.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Coal
Energy both lost 0.9 percent each. The Shanghai
energy sector index was down 0.5 percent.
The Shanghai benchmark has hovered in a narrow 50-point band
for the last eight sessions after progressively declining from a
peak in July this year on concerns of insufficient liquidity on
the mainland, which analysts expect could drive the market
lower.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)