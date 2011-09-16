(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 1.4 pct, Shanghai up 0.1 pct

* Selective cyclical names could lead rebound near-term: fund manager

* Esprit plunges 19 percent, investors liquidate long positions

* Financials, coal companies lead Shanghai up in lowest turnover in 2011

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Friday, led by cyclicals, in hopes of more concerted action in Europe to address the region's debt crisis, but lacklustre turnover signalled investors remained sceptical over how long any gains would last.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent to 19,455.3 points, but suffered its second-straight weekly loss, while Shanghai stocks fell for the third week in a row.

On Monday the Hang Seng recorded its biggest fall since Aug. 9, and by mid-week had slumped to its lowest levels in more than two years on worries about Europe and the slowing global economy. For the year to date, the index has lost 16 percent.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the largest component on the Hang Seng Index , was the main driver behind the index's gains on Friday, rising 3.1 percent.

HSBC fell to its lowest since July 2009 this week. It is down more than 16 percent on the quarter to date and on track for its worst quarterly performance since early 2009.

"I think the markets have kind of found a bottom because too much pessimism has been factored in in the last few weeks," said Tan Eng Teck, a Singapore-based investment manager at Treasury Asia Asset Management.

"Cyclicals could outperform over the next few weeks, but it's going to be selective," he said, adding that highly cyclical names would not do as well as the global economy cools.

Tan expects cement companies to outperform steel stocks. Anhui Conch Cement gained over 2 percent in volumes three times its 30-day average volume, partly on its inclusion in the FTSE China 25 Index , effective after markets closed on Friday.

Turnover increased slightly from Thursday, but Esprit Holdings Ltd accounted for a huge part of that as investors unloaded long positions on the Europe-focused fashion retailer, sending the stock to its lowest since Oct. 2002.

Esprit slumped 19 percent in volume more than 11 times its 30-day average, following a 17 percent decline in the previous session after posting a worse-than-expected 98 percent decline in full-year net profit.

ShANGHAI UP IN YEAR'S LOWEST TURNOVER

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.1 percent at 2,482.3, led by financial and energy names that were the biggest drags in the previous session, as A-share turnover sank to a fresh low this year.

But it finished the week down 0.6 percent. It has hovered in a narrow 100-point band in the last fortnight after progressively declining from a peak in July this year.

"It's not just a liquidity issue, there are growing concerns that we are starting to see earnings growth impacted by (policy) tightening measures," said Xiangcai Securities senior analyst Cheng Yi in Shanghai.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was the top boost to the Shanghai benchmark, gaining 1.3 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) led a group of six financial names among the top 10 boosts.

Xiangcai's Cheng added that sectors sensitive to policy tightening could see further downside, recommending investors buy into consumer staples including alcoholic beverage producers such as Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , which gained over 2 percent on Friday. (Editing by Kim Coghill)