* Hang Seng down 2.8 pct, Shanghai off 1.8 pct
* Risk aversion in HK near all-time highs: CLSA
* China Coal, Esprit slump 17, 20 percent in strong volume
* Shanghai lower, starved money supply limits turnover
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares finished at
a 26-month low on Monday as heavy losses for Esprit Holdings Ltd
and China Coal Energy Co Ltd led the Hang
Seng Index below its last trough, in May 2010.
Turnover was near a seven-month low. Volume is likely to
remain low, and markets weak, until investors see what might
unfold this week in the U.S. and Europe.
They will be watching a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which ends Wednesday, and developments in Europe as
policymakers there try to craft a resolution for Greece.
Disappointment with paltry results of a meeting this past
weekend of European officials spawned Monday's market tumbles
throughout Asia.
"The only investors playing the market now are some of the
hedge funds, the short-term investors," Francis Cheung, CLSA's
head of China-Hong Kong strategy, said at a briefing at the
annual CLSA Investors Forum.
"Much negativity has been priced in, with risk aversion near
all-time high in Hong Kong. Market conditions should improve
late in the fourth quarter," he added.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.8 percent at
18,918.0, breaching below its previous support, seen at its May
2010 trough at about 18,971. The China Enterprise Index
closed at its lowest since June 2009.
Monday's losses were led by China Coal Energy Co Ltd
, which tumbled 17 percent in more than
twice its 30-day average volume before it was suspended in Hong
Kong on Monday. It lost 6 percent in Shanghai.
Its Hong Kong listing sank to the lowest since July 2009
after Beijing ordered the parent company to suspend all mining
operations in Shanxi province following a deadly accident.
UOB-Kay Hian said in a report that the the closures for
parent China National Coal Group, the country's second-largest
producer, could last about two weeks and cause a production loss
of about 3 million tonnes, hitting 2011 earnings.
Europe-focused retailer Esprit plunged 20 percent, leaving
the stock more than 46 percent lower than its closing price last
Wednesday. At midday last Thursday, the company announced a
worse-than-expected 98 percent decline in net profit for the
year ended June 2011.
With Monday's pummeling, the stock is at its most oversold
level on the charts, with its 14-day relative strength index
value below 10 for the first time.
A reading below 30 indicates a stock is technically
oversold, while a value above 70 indicates a stock is
technically overbought.
CYCLICALS LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.8 percent
at 2,437.79, breaking below its Aug. 9 trough to hit a 14-month
low as limited money supply kept A-share turnover low.
This was compounded by news on Monday that Sinohydro Group
Ltd, builder of the Three Gorges Dam, was planning to launch a
$2.7 billion initial public offering this week.
China's money market rates rose on Monday are expected to
rise further this week because of forthcoming cash calls ahead
of the week-long National Day holiday next week, when
mainlanders typically withdraw savings from banks to spend on
tourism and other leisure activities.
Banks were among the worst hit on Monday, with the
mainland's largest lender, with the Shanghai financials index
down 2.2 percent. Bank of China Ltd was
among the top benchmark drags, losing 1.4 percent.
PetroChina Co Ltd was the Shanghai benchmark's
top drag, down 1.2 percent, while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
lost more than 2 percent. Both helped drag the
Shanghai energy sub-index down 2.5 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)