By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares finished at a 26-month low on Monday as heavy losses for Esprit Holdings Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd led the Hang Seng Index below its last trough, in May 2010.

Turnover was near a seven-month low. Volume is likely to remain low, and markets weak, until investors see what might unfold this week in the U.S. and Europe.

They will be watching a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which ends Wednesday, and developments in Europe as policymakers there try to craft a resolution for Greece.

Disappointment with paltry results of a meeting this past weekend of European officials spawned Monday's market tumbles throughout Asia.

"The only investors playing the market now are some of the hedge funds, the short-term investors," Francis Cheung, CLSA's head of China-Hong Kong strategy, said at a briefing at the annual CLSA Investors Forum.

"Much negativity has been priced in, with risk aversion near all-time high in Hong Kong. Market conditions should improve late in the fourth quarter," he added.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.8 percent at 18,918.0, breaching below its previous support, seen at its May 2010 trough at about 18,971. The China Enterprise Index closed at its lowest since June 2009.

Monday's losses were led by China Coal Energy Co Ltd , which tumbled 17 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume before it was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday. It lost 6 percent in Shanghai.

Its Hong Kong listing sank to the lowest since July 2009 after Beijing ordered the parent company to suspend all mining operations in Shanxi province following a deadly accident.

UOB-Kay Hian said in a report that the the closures for parent China National Coal Group, the country's second-largest producer, could last about two weeks and cause a production loss of about 3 million tonnes, hitting 2011 earnings.

Europe-focused retailer Esprit plunged 20 percent, leaving the stock more than 46 percent lower than its closing price last Wednesday. At midday last Thursday, the company announced a worse-than-expected 98 percent decline in net profit for the year ended June 2011.

With Monday's pummeling, the stock is at its most oversold level on the charts, with its 14-day relative strength index value below 10 for the first time.

A reading below 30 indicates a stock is technically oversold, while a value above 70 indicates a stock is technically overbought.

CYCLICALS LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.8 percent at 2,437.79, breaking below its Aug. 9 trough to hit a 14-month low as limited money supply kept A-share turnover low.

This was compounded by news on Monday that Sinohydro Group Ltd, builder of the Three Gorges Dam, was planning to launch a $2.7 billion initial public offering this week.

China's money market rates rose on Monday are expected to rise further this week because of forthcoming cash calls ahead of the week-long National Day holiday next week, when mainlanders typically withdraw savings from banks to spend on tourism and other leisure activities.

Banks were among the worst hit on Monday, with the mainland's largest lender, with the Shanghai financials index down 2.2 percent. Bank of China Ltd was among the top benchmark drags, losing 1.4 percent.

PetroChina Co Ltd was the Shanghai benchmark's top drag, down 1.2 percent, while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd lost more than 2 percent. Both helped drag the Shanghai energy sub-index down 2.5 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)