(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng up 0.5 pct, Shanghai up 0.4 pct

* Defensives lead HK gains, mainland telcos jump

* Strong gains for China Unicom, but high short selling interest

* Shanghai gains limited by property weakness

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares inched higher on Tuesday in lacklustre trading, led by gains in defensive names that have outperformed the broader market.

The market slipped nearly 1 percent in the morning before the Hang Seng Index -- which so far this year has lost nearly 18 percent -- moved into positive territory.

Mainland telecommunications counters rose, led by China Mobile Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , after reporting subscriber figures for August that were largely favourable.

"China Unicom is starting to look a bit overbought, but other than utilities, investors also don't really have much of a choice in this kind of market," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 19,014.8 points, closing near session highs after nearing troughs recorded last Wednesday.

China Mobile, the mainland's largest mobile operator, gained over 1.0 percent, but Unicom, its biggest rival, rose nearly 4 percent after reporting a 9.3 percent increase in its 3G subscriber base in August from July.

Credit Suisse analysts said in a report that this improvement came on the back of an improved supply into the mainland market of smartphones costing below 1,000 yuan ($157).

But its overall pace of net additions disappointed, with Credit Suisse believing Unicom must expand its top line aggressively to make its operations more competitive with larger rival China Mobile .

Shares of Unicom have gained more than 56 percent in 2011, making the stock among the top performers on the Hang Seng Index. But it trades at 31.1 times forward 12-month earnings which is nearly double the valuation for China Telecom and triple that of China Mobile, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Short-selling interest in Unicom has accounted for at least 20 percent of volume on all but one day this month. Complete data for Tuesday was not immediately available.

"The bulls are still excited about data potential, while the bears continue to question valuations and earnings risks," Nomura said in a report on Monday. "Overall, not many investors are looking to add at current levels."

FINANCIALS LEAD SHANGHAI HIGHER

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.4 percent to 2,447.8 in sluggish A-share turnover, as gains in battered financials lifted the benchmark from oversold levels after hitting its lowest intra-day level since July 2010.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd was among the top benchmark boost, gaining 1.6 percent after losing 2 percent on Monday. It remained technically oversold and down more than 10 percent in 2011 to date.

Gains in financials were limited by losses in property names, with the Shanghai property sub-index among the few that finished in the red, declining 0.6 percent.

Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd , the country's largest property developer, declined 0.7 percent, while rival Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd lost almost 1.0 percent.

Vanke lost more than 3 percent on Monday, plunging to its most oversold level since early June, after reporting slowing sales for August. The company said it expected slowing sales growth to affect its margins this year as government efforts to cool the domestic market kicked into gear.

This was corroborated by official data on Monday showing China's housing inflation marginally eased in August as home prices in major cities remained flat for a second-straight month. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)