By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong's benchmark index ended at a two-year low on Wednesday, with Chinese property stocks tumbling under short selling pressure from some hedge funds, while shares on the mainland rose as investors bought beaten-down oil majors.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd and Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd were among the biggest losers. Property firms have been the hardest hit by Beijing's tightening measures and developers' unwillingness to cut prices is also eating into their profitability.

"I think data over the next two months would be very important. It's supposed to be the peak sales period right now but August data didn't look too good," said Banny Lam, a macro-strategist with CCB International in Hong Kong.

A CCB report on Monday said property sales in China's primary market fell over the previous week. Official data on Monday showed a marginal easing of China's housing inflation in August as home prices in major cities remained flat for a second straight month.

Hedge fund managers were selling Chinese property stocks after finding it difficult to sell their investments in bonds and credits of these companies, Mohammed Apabhai, Citigroup's Head of Asia Pacific Trading Strategies told Reuters Television.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1 percent at 18,824.2 points with average turnover, hitting its lowest closing level since July 2009 for a second time in three sessions.

China Overseas Land & Investment declined almost 4 percent. It is down almost 30 percent on the quarter to date, poised for its worst quarterly performance in a decade.

Short selling interest exceeded 33 percent of its total turnover on Wednesday. The proportion of short selling in the stock had jumped to as high as 93 percent of turnover on Friday, data from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Evergrande Real Estate lost almost 3 percent, with short selling interest exceeding 24 percent of its turnover on the day.

Esprit Holdings Ltd continued to plunge, losing another 11 percent on Wednesday to sink to its lowest levels since January 2002.

Shares of the beleaguered Europe-focused apparel retailer have now plunged more than 78 percent from its closing price last Wednesday, after it reported at midday last Thursday a 98 percent decline in net profit for the year ended June.

ENERGY, FINANCIALS LEAD SHANGHAI GAINS

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.7 percent at 2,513.0 points, its biggest daily gain in a month, outperforming most Asian peers as bigger investors bought stocks of battered oil companies.

"It's possible some funds, bigger investors, have gone into the market to pick up bigger names, boosting the market," said a senior analyst at a mainland brokerage who declined to be named.

A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse surged to its highest in almost a month. PetroChina Co Ltd was the leading boost, up 1.5 percent in good volume after hitting an all-time intraday low on Tuesday.

PetroChina's Shanghai listing is down 13 percent in the year to date, trading at 10.4 times forward 12-month earnings, an all-time low, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland's biggest coal producer, jumped 5 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the biggest lender in the world's second-largest economy gained over 1 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)