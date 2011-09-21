(Refiles to clarify sourcing and add edits)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong's benchmark index
ended at a two-year low on Wednesday, with Chinese property
stocks tumbling under short selling pressure from some hedge
funds, while shares on the mainland rose as investors bought
beaten-down oil majors.
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd and
Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd were among the
biggest losers. Property firms have been the hardest hit by
Beijing's tightening measures and developers' unwillingness to
cut prices is also eating into their profitability.
"I think data over the next two months would be very
important. It's supposed to be the peak sales period right now
but August data didn't look too good," said Banny Lam, a
macro-strategist with CCB International in Hong Kong.
A CCB report on Monday said property sales in China's
primary market fell over the previous week. Official data on
Monday showed a marginal easing of China's housing inflation in
August as home prices in major cities remained flat for a second
straight month.
Hedge fund managers were selling Chinese property stocks
after finding it difficult to sell their investments in bonds
and credits of these companies, Mohammed Apabhai, Citigroup's
Head of Asia Pacific Trading Strategies told Reuters Television.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1 percent at 18,824.2
points with average turnover, hitting its lowest closing level
since July 2009 for a second time in three sessions.
China Overseas Land & Investment declined almost 4 percent.
It is down almost 30 percent on the quarter to date, poised
for its worst quarterly performance in a decade.
Short selling interest exceeded 33 percent of its total
turnover on Wednesday. The proportion of short selling in the
stock had jumped to as high as 93 percent of turnover on Friday,
data from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.
Evergrande Real Estate lost almost 3 percent, with short
selling interest exceeding 24 percent of its turnover on the
day.
Esprit Holdings Ltd continued to plunge, losing
another 11 percent on Wednesday to sink to its lowest levels
since January 2002.
Shares of the beleaguered Europe-focused apparel retailer
have now plunged more than 78 percent from its closing price
last Wednesday, after it reported at midday last Thursday a 98
percent decline in net profit for the year ended June.
ENERGY, FINANCIALS LEAD SHANGHAI GAINS
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.7 percent
at 2,513.0 points, its biggest daily gain in a month,
outperforming most Asian peers as bigger investors bought stocks
of battered oil companies.
"It's possible some funds, bigger investors, have gone into
the market to pick up bigger names, boosting the market," said a
senior analyst at a mainland brokerage who declined to be named.
A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse surged to its
highest in almost a month. PetroChina Co Ltd was the
leading boost, up 1.5 percent in good volume after hitting an
all-time intraday low on Tuesday.
PetroChina's Shanghai listing is down 13 percent in the year
to date, trading at 10.4 times forward 12-month earnings, an
all-time low, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland's
biggest coal producer, jumped 5 percent, while Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the biggest lender in
the world's second-largest economy gained over 1 percent.
