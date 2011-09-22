(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng plunges 4.9 pct, Shanghai down 2.8 pct

* Mainland property, banks and energy names lead losses

* China Resources Land poised for worst quarter since '97 listing

* Shanghai Thursday losses clean out Wednesday's gains

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong and China shares tumbled on Thursday as investors sold off mainland property and banking names, with the Hang Seng Index hitting its lowest point since July 2009.

On a day when economic gloom spawned a rout in Asian equities and Hong Kong had its highest turnover in three weeks, the Hang Seng Index closed down 4.9 percent at 17,912.0 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 6.3 percent at 9,202.7 points.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) dived nearly 8 percent to lead losses among mainland banks.

Losses among mainland property companies were led by Greentown China Holdings Ltd , which ended down 16.2 percent in more than three times its 30-day average volume.

Property names extended steep losses after Reuters reported that China's banking regulator had ordered trust companies to report on their exposure to the parent and units of Greentown.

"That's a huge item...I had a lot of people ask me about that," said Hong Hao, a global strategist with CICC in Beijing. "In our estimate, about one quarter of the trust loans go to the property sector, so people are really concerned about their overall health."

Thursday's decline left the Hang Seng Index technically oversold and in a gap on the charts that formed between the high on July 14, 2009 at about 17,896 and the low on July 15, 2009 at about 18,030.

This gap is seen offering near-term support, with the next support seen at about 17,878. This is the 50 percent retracement of the rise from the cyclical troughs in October 2008 to its peak in November 2010.

"Other negatives for Hong Kong are that Japan is closed tomorrow, which means the HSI will become the prime banker for raising dollars without currency risk," said a Hong Kong-based trader, predicting that margin calls could result in more selling early Friday.

China Resources Land Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd lost about 7 percent each, with short-selling interest staying at a high level, accounting for more than 10 percent of their turnover on Thursday.

Mainland property issues have been the hard hit by Beijing's tightening measures and the unwillingness of developers to cut prices, eating into their profitability.

In a measure of the steep losses at mainland property stocks, shares of China Resources Land are poised for their worst quarter since the company got listed in 1997, while those of China Overseas Land is on track for their roughest quarter in a decade.

SHANGHAI LOSSES WIPE OUT WEDNESDAY'S GAINS

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.8 percent at 2,443.1 points, its worst daily performance in over a month, as energy, banking and property counters led losses.

Thursday's losses wiped out Wednesday's gains, with high A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse second only to Wednesday's in the last three weeks.

Energy names were among the top drags after Premier Wen Jiabao decided at a state council meeting on Wednesday to impose a tax on resource producers based on the value and volume of their output, according to statement on the Chinese central government's website.

PetroChina Co Ltd , China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) were among the top five drags on the Shanghai benchmark, losing between 1.7 and 3.4 percent.

ICBC and Bank of China rounded out the top five drags, losing almost 3 and 2 percent respectively.

Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd and China Vanke Co Ltd lost 7 and 5 percent respectively, with the Shanghai property sub-index the standout sectoral underperformer, declining 4.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)