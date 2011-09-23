(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.7 pct, Shanghai down 0.9 pct

* HSI on track for worst wk since 2008 crisis

* Some fund managers sit on cash after Thursday selloff

* Materials slump in both mkts as investors cut risk

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 23 Hong Kong shares declined on Friday, poised for the worst week since October 2008, with investors selling off materials plays as they cut riskier holdings amid fears of an escalating global recession.

After Thursday's selloff that wiped almost 5 percent off the Hang Seng Index , some fund managers were content to stay on the sidelines as some investors sold short-covered positions ahead of the weekend.

"There are some contrarians, but they are getting creamed. Most are now sitting on cash. I'm sitting on cash at about 2008 levels," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive of LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450 million worth of assets in two China funds.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.68 percent at 17,610.65 by the midday trading break, off an intraday low when the benchmark sank 3 percent at one stage as short-covering in mainland property counters providing a lift.

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , up 4.4 percent, and China Resources Land Ltd , up 7.9 percent, were the top two boosts after steep losses over the week.

Materials were the standout underperformers on the day, with Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) the top drag, down 7.5 percent. China Coal Energy Co Ltd was down 6.9 percent, while steel producer Citic Pacific Ltd , declined 5.5 percent.

Short-selling accounting for more than 68 percent of Citic Pacific's turnover in early trading, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange. Short-selling interest in China Coal and Chalco exceeded 15 percent.

Citic, a mainland steel manufacturer, is the top beta play among Hang Seng Index components. It sank to the lowest since April 2009 but has since bounced off the intraday low. The stock is down more than 37 percent on the quarter to date.

Friday's losses took the Hang Seng below support at 17,878, or the 50 percent retracement of the rise from the cyclical troughs in October 2008 to its peak in November 2010.

The index is expected to find its next supported at about 17,195, the trough recorded in July 2009. A loss of more than 18 percent in September to date has opened up five downside gaps on the charts for the Hang Seng Index, pointing to stiff technical resistance ahead.

SHANGHAI ON TRACK FOR SECOND WEEKLY LOSS

The Shanghai Composite Index traded down 0.9 percent at 2,420.9 points by midday, with energy and materials stocks among the top drags in A-share turnover comparable to high levels over the last two sessions.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd lost more than 1 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd shed 0.7 percent and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) was down more than 1 percent.

Lower global commodities prices also led Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , China's largest gold miner, down 3 percent each.

The Shanghai benchmark is poised for its second-straight weekly loss after sharp losses on Thursday erased strong gains on Wednesday as turnover jumped.

But in a sign that investors in Shanghai are more optimistic than their peers in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng A/H premium index , hit its highest since August 2009 after steadily climbing over the week as volatility spiked.

The index measures the valuation differential between shares of Chinese companies listed in mainland and Hong Kong markets. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)