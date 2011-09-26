(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng down 1.8 pct, Shanghai down 0.5 pct

* Swire Pacific among top HSI losses after Goldman downgrade

* Ping An slumps 13 pct in HK, 3 pct in Shanghai

* Commodities-related stocks bleed on lower commodity prices

By Clement Tan and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, dragged down by the territory's property names in midday turnover that neared a six-week low, as the Hang Seng Index held above a technical support level near the July 2009 trough of 17,195.

Material names, particularly mining-related stocks, were also hit as some investors liquidated long positions to make up losses in physical commodities after gold crashed by more than $100 late last week.

"It's a vicious cycle, investors rumoured to be liquidating gold stocks to make up for losses in physical gold," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

"Investors are really afraid of a repeat of 2008, so any negative news is likely to trigger big moves," he added.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.79 percent at 17,352.00 at midday, with Swire Pacific Ltd , a Hong Kong conglomerate with a sizeable property business, losing over 5 percent in volume exceeding its 30-day average.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from buy to neutral on Monday, believing the company's attempt to spin off its property business will widen its net asset value (NAV) discount.

Separately, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgraded their outlook for Hong Kong property from neutral to underperform as the global economy slows and amid signs that the office rental market has peaked.

The Hang Seng Composite Index for Materials was the standout underperformer among sector indices, slumping almost 6 percent, with Zhaojin Mining losing almost 15 percent.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd slumped more than 13 percent, extending losses after mainland regulators clamped down on trust companies on Thursday.

SHANGHAI WEAKER, TURNOVER DIPS

Ping An shed more than 3 percent in Shanghai, leading the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.5 percent at 2,401.09 points at midday, as A-share turnover sank to its lowest in a week.

Other financials also fell broadly, with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of china down 0.5 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Commodity-related stocks were also weaker on lower global commodity prices. Zijin Mining Group Ltd , Zhongjin Gold and Shandong Gold all lost almost 4 percent.

"We could be at the start of a prolonged global recession," said Lu Yi, a hedge fund manager at Shanghai-based Qide Investment. "The euro zone crisis would surely have a big impact on China's exports."

He also noted the risks of a potential capital outflow from emerging markets such as China, as evidenced by last Friday's sharp drop in the offshore yuan market .

Lu predicted that China's main index could fall further to 2,200 points before staging a possible rebound, but said the bear market "is far from over." (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)