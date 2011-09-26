(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng down 1.5 pct; lowest intra-day level since May 2009

* Shanghai down 1.6 pct, lowest close since July 2010

* Ping An plunges 14 pct in HK on redemption pressures: dealer

* Shanghai extends two-day losing streak

By Clement Tan and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 26 Hong Kong's benchmark index fell for a fourth session on Monday, closing at a 26-month low, led by Chinese financials and Hong Kong property stocks, which were weighed by redemption pressures and brokerage downgrades.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , the mainland's second-largest insurer, slumped almost 14 percent, its biggest loss in a day since Oct. 27, 2008.

In this extreme market environment, investors are unwilling to pay the usual premium for the H-shares, or Hong Kong-listed shares, over the A-shares, or Shanghai listed stocks, said Kenneth Yue, an analyst with CCB International in Hong Kong.

"The Chinese insurance sector has been battered over the last few months and the H-share prices of a majority of Chinese financial stocks are now lower than their A-share prices," he added.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at 17,407.8 points, its lowest close since July 13, 2009, Thomson Reuters data shows. The China Enterprise Index underperformed, slumping 3.3 percent.

The Hang Seng finished off intra-day lows, testing but eventually closing above a technical support seen at around 17,195, the trough recorded in July 2009.

Ping An, along with other mainland financial and property names, were slammed last week after Reuters reported late last week that China's banking regulators has ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parents and units of Hong Kong-listed developer Greentown China .

The Ping An selloff on Monday dragged down mainland insurance peers, including PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd , down 6.4 percent, and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd , 8.5 percent lower.

Swire Pacific Ltd , a Hong Kong conglomerate with a property business, lost 4.8 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from buy to neutral on Monday, saying the company's attempt to spin off its property business would widen its net asset value (NAV) discount.

Separately, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgraded its outlook for Hong Kong property from neutral to underperform as the global economy slows and amid signs that the office rental market has peaked.

SHANGHAI LOWER ON WEAK FINANCIALS AND PROPERTY NAMES

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.6 percent at 2,393.2 points, a 14-month low, dragged by financial and property names in A-share turnover that declined for a third-straight session.

Property stocks slumped amid fears that stagnant sales and a possible funding crisis could hurt developers' profitability, while financials fell on fears that a wobbly real estate market and slower economic growth could impact banks' asset quality.

China Vanke Co Ltd , China's biggest listed developer, fell 3.4 percent while Poly Real Estate , its biggest rival, shed 4.3 percent. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China lost 1.5 percent.

Investors who had been expecting a pause in monetary tightening were disillusioned after central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said over the weekend that China must keep battling inflation and should prevent growth from overheating.

"It's likely that China has to live with inflation for quite a long time," said Lu Yi, a hedge fund manager at Shanghai-based Qide Investment. "With some sectors suffering from over capacity, China could be facing the threat of stagflation."

He also pointed out that the euro zone debt crisis and a possible capital outflow from emerging markets including China may batter stock prices further, with the Shanghai Composite Index expected to drop to around 2,200 points this year.