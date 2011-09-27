(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng up 2.4 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.3 pct
* Ping An bounces back up, limits Monday's losses
* Quarter-end window dressing could support HSI this week
* Financials and coal producers lead Shanghai gains
By Clement Tan and Cerelia Lim
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares
traded higher on Monday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak
as financial stocks led gains, but investors remained cautious
and midday turnover was at its lowest in five sessions.
Gains were supported by a short squeeze, particularly in
stocks that have been battered recently. Ping An Insurance
(Group) Co of China Ltd gained over 6 percent after
plunging 14 percent on Monday.
"It's mainly short-covering today after the sell-off on
Monday, but I would still stay very cautious on Ping An, mainly
because of the fragile market condition right now," said Linus
Yip, a strategist with First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
Monday's sell-off of Ping An shares was triggered in part by
foreign funds pulling money out of the company to bring funds
back home as well as concern about its possible exposure to Hong
Kong and China real estate trusts.
Tuesday's gains for Ping An came in midday volume almost
equal to its 30-day average and halved Monday's losses, after
the mainland's second-largest insurer reiterated late on Monday
that "it was business as usual at the company."
Ping An's gains helped the Hang Seng Index close up
2.4 percent at 17,826.3 points at midday, with HSBC Holdings Plc
and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
the top stocks supporting gains.
First Shanghai's Yip added that the expiration of Hang Seng
Index futures later this week and quarter-end window dressing
could lend some support to the market for the remainder of the
week.
Yip is neutral on Ping An, but several brokerages, including
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura, have
put out reports over the last day or two, suggesting Monday's
selloff was overdone, reiterating their "buy" rating.
Monday's losses took the Ping An's Hong Kong listing to an
intraday low at HK$41.75, slightly below the low on March 23,
2009, at HK$42.30.
It eventually finished above this level on Monday at
HK$42.30, suggesting the upside gap formed between the high on
March 12, 2009, and the low on March 13, 2009, is serving as
near-term support.
Short-selling accounted for less than 10 percent of total
turnover in the last two sessions, but exceeded that level for
most of the last few weeks.
Ping An shares in Hong Kong have lost almost half their
value so far this year, pushing multiples to the lowest since
mid-2004. The shares currently trade at 10.4 times forward
12-month earnings compared with a historical median valuation of
24 times.
SHANGHAI EDGE UP ON FINANCIALS, ENERGY
Ping An gained over a percent in Shanghai after
losing a maximum 10 percent on Monday, helping the Shanghai
Composite Index edge up 0.3 percent to close at 2,400.4
points at midday.
Ping An and four other financial names were among the top 10
stocks helping to boost the Shanghai benchmark, including ICBC
, whose shares were up 1.3 percent after dipping to
its lowest in a year on Monday.
"We will see a stablization of Ping An's prices today.
Yesterday's sell-off volume was a little overdone," said Cao
Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.
He added that corporate investors were responsible for the
plunge in Ping An's mainland listing on Monday.
Energy stocks outperformed, with the Shanghai energy sector
index up almost a percent, led by coal plays. China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and Yangquan Coal
gained over a percent each.
