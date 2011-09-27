(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng up 2.4 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.3 pct

* Ping An bounces back up, limits Monday's losses

* Quarter-end window dressing could support HSI this week

* Financials and coal producers lead Shanghai gains

By Clement Tan and Cerelia Lim

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares traded higher on Monday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak as financial stocks led gains, but investors remained cautious and midday turnover was at its lowest in five sessions.

Gains were supported by a short squeeze, particularly in stocks that have been battered recently. Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd gained over 6 percent after plunging 14 percent on Monday.

"It's mainly short-covering today after the sell-off on Monday, but I would still stay very cautious on Ping An, mainly because of the fragile market condition right now," said Linus Yip, a strategist with First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.

Monday's sell-off of Ping An shares was triggered in part by foreign funds pulling money out of the company to bring funds back home as well as concern about its possible exposure to Hong Kong and China real estate trusts.

Tuesday's gains for Ping An came in midday volume almost equal to its 30-day average and halved Monday's losses, after the mainland's second-largest insurer reiterated late on Monday that "it was business as usual at the company."

Ping An's gains helped the Hang Seng Index close up 2.4 percent at 17,826.3 points at midday, with HSBC Holdings Plc and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) the top stocks supporting gains.

First Shanghai's Yip added that the expiration of Hang Seng Index futures later this week and quarter-end window dressing could lend some support to the market for the remainder of the week.

Yip is neutral on Ping An, but several brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura, have put out reports over the last day or two, suggesting Monday's selloff was overdone, reiterating their "buy" rating.

Monday's losses took the Ping An's Hong Kong listing to an intraday low at HK$41.75, slightly below the low on March 23, 2009, at HK$42.30.

It eventually finished above this level on Monday at HK$42.30, suggesting the upside gap formed between the high on March 12, 2009, and the low on March 13, 2009, is serving as near-term support.

Short-selling accounted for less than 10 percent of total turnover in the last two sessions, but exceeded that level for most of the last few weeks.

Ping An shares in Hong Kong have lost almost half their value so far this year, pushing multiples to the lowest since mid-2004. The shares currently trade at 10.4 times forward 12-month earnings compared with a historical median valuation of 24 times.

SHANGHAI EDGE UP ON FINANCIALS, ENERGY

Ping An gained over a percent in Shanghai after losing a maximum 10 percent on Monday, helping the Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.3 percent to close at 2,400.4 points at midday.

Ping An and four other financial names were among the top 10 stocks helping to boost the Shanghai benchmark, including ICBC , whose shares were up 1.3 percent after dipping to its lowest in a year on Monday.

"We will see a stablization of Ping An's prices today. Yesterday's sell-off volume was a little overdone," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

He added that corporate investors were responsible for the plunge in Ping An's mainland listing on Monday.

Energy stocks outperformed, with the Shanghai energy sector index up almost a percent, led by coal plays. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and Yangquan Coal gained over a percent each. (Editing by Ken Wills)