By Clement Tan and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday as investors aiming to dress up portfolios for the quarter's end unwound positions in the city's banking stocks and bought other counters that have been badly battered recently.

Bank of East Asia Ltd and Hang Seng Bank Ltd were the top percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components, tumbling 5.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, while a short squeeze helped retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd surge more than 12 percent.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 18,011.1 points, but held above the 17,835 level, the 50 percent retracement of the benchmark's rise from the troughs in October 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010.

"Window dressing involves buying higher quality stocks before the end of the month or quarter, but it also means getting rid of poorer ones. We still have a few days to go, so this process still have some way to go," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

Resistance is seen in the near term at about 18,296, the lower end of a downside gap that opened up between the low on Sept. 21 and the high on Sept. 22. This gap is one of three that formed amid a late summer global market rout.

Bank of East Asia and Hang Seng Bank have lost more than 21 and 15 percent, respectively, since last Wednesday after Operation Twist was announced by the United States Federal Reserve. The territory is heavily influenced by U.S. monetary policy as its currency is pegged to the dollar.

The negative local impact from a prolonged period of ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy prompted Morgan Stanley analysts to slash their base case share price target for Hang Seng Bank from HK$107 to HK$85 in a report on Monday.

With pressure from lower rates unlikely to go away soon and fierce competition in the Hong Kong financial sector, Morgan Stanley analysts said they expected net interest margins and profitability to remain under pressure.

Esprit Holdings Ltd surged by as much as 15 percent after being hammered almost 60 percent in September to date after posting a 98 percent decline in annual net profits earlier in the month.

Market participants attributed Wednesday's gains partly to short covering. Short selling in the Europe-focused retailer averaged about 25 percent of its daily turnover in September.

SHANGHAI DOWN ON FINANCIALS, PROPERTY

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up early gains to close down about 1 percent at 2,392.1 points, its lowest close in almost 15 months, as A-share turnover remained lacklustre.

Financial and property stocks, which have been hit hard over the past week by media reports of stagnant property sales and moves by some developers to cut prices in some cities, continued to slide.

China Vanke Co Ltd , China's biggest listed developer, fell 1.3 percent, while Shanghai Pudong Development Bank lost 1 percent after a Reuters report that the lender plans to raise 18.4 billion yuan by selling subordinated bonds next month.[ID: nB9E7JA02D]

"The market is still in a downward trend, haunted by concerns over economic health," said Zhou Liang, a fund manager at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.

"Investor sentiment remains weak. Corporate fundraising has been active but there's hardly any fresh money inflows," he added.

Underscoring the weak sentiment, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, slumped 8.9 percent in its Shanghai market debut in Shanghai. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Kim Coghill)