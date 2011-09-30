(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng down 2.1 pct, Shanghai edges down 0.4 pct

* Mainland banks, developers lead losses on shadow banking fears

* Informal lending could be bigger problem than local govt debt: Credit Suisse

* Shanghai lower in lackluster turnover ahead of holiday week

By Clement Tan and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares slumped on Friday, led by mainland banks and property developers on fears that a property market correction in China could trigger problems for banks, particularly those with higher exposure to informal lending activities.

China Minsheng Bank and Evergrande Real Estate Co Ltd were among the biggest percentage losers as investors made up for lost time after Typhoon Nesat shut markets in the city on Thursday.

"I think people are also pricing in some kind of a hard landing in China," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management, adding that some brokerages have recently warned that the mainland's shadow banking system could cripple the world's second-largest economy.

The China Enterprise Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong was down 3.7 percent to 8,936.2 points at midday, while the Hang Seng Index closed down 2.1 percent at 17,636.5 points.

In a strategy note dated Sept. 28, Credit Suisse analysts said the biggest risks to the Chinese economy were related to the property market and the government's lack of experience in handling risks coming from the scale of financing activity outside the banking system.

They estimate informal lending in China at about 4 trillion yuan ($625.2 billion), with interest rates on such loans as high as 60 to 70 percent per annum, and noted informal financing could be more abrupt and damaging than the local government debt situation.

Minsheng Bank, cited in the same report as having more exposure to trust finance and lending to small and medium enterprises in the mainland, led losses among Chinese banks, declining 10.8 percent.

Evergrande led losses among mainland property names, plunging more than 15 percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume at midday. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd was down 5.8 percent.

Weakness in mainland property names has been a factor in the Hang Seng Index's underperformance. It is on track for its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.

SHANGHAI INVESTORS STAY AWAY AHEAD OF LONG HOLIDAY

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4 percent to 2,356 points in thin turnover ahead of the week-long National Day holiday in the mainland, dragged by export and consumer-related stocks.

Shanghai Material Trading Co , which deals with metal, automobile and oil products in domestic and overseas markets, dropped 1.3 percent. Ningbo Shanshan Co , a garment exporter, dipped 2.7 percent.

"We don't see a solution to the eurozone crisis and in China, a pause in monetary tightening is not in sight," said a fund manager who declined to be identified.

Most tourism stocks fell ahead of the holiday, a rare occurrence that could signal a lack of confidence in consumption, a key pillar of economic growth.

Huangshan Tourism Development Co fell 1.6 percent while China Cyts Tours Holdings Co dropped 2 percent. ($1 = 6.398 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)