* Hang Seng down 2.3 pct, tumbles nearly 22 pct in quarter

* Shanghai slips 0.3 pct to lowest level in two and half years

* Mainland names lead Hong Kong losses, banks, property bleed

* Informal lending in China a short-term "time bomb": Credit Suisse

By Clement Tan and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares slumped on Friday, closing out their worst quarter in a decade, as long-only funds sold off mainland banks and property stocks on fears of growing risks to the Chinese economy and as Europe's debt crisis showed no signs of easing.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 2.3 percent at 17,592.4, with turnover surging to its second-highest this month.

The benchmark lost 21.4 percent of its value in the third quarter amid a global market rout, pressured largely by worries about Europe and the sputtering U.S. economy, as well as growing signs of a slowdown in China's manufacturing and property sectors.

Concerns about local government debt and the risks posed by its massive underground banking system also made investors averse to Chinese shares.

The China Enterprise Index closed down 3.9 percent on Friday.

Shares listed in China also finished lower, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing down 0.3 percent at its lowest level in 2-1/2 years as investors dumped consumer and export-related stocks ahead of the week-long National Day holiday next week.

"With sentiment weak on Chinese equities, European funds still prefer to redeem capital and the first priority will be the most liquid markets," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China Equity Analyst.

European funds have less currency risk in the Hong Kong market because they can repatriate dollars to Europe, with the Hong Kong dollar pegged to the dollar, Lam added.

The Hang Seng's losses of over 14 percent in September alone have opened up at least three gaps on the charts, pointing to stiff resistance ahead.

A Credit Suisse strategy report warning of a potential surge in bad loans appeared to trigger much of the angst on Friday.

Credit Suisse analysts said a property market correction in China could trigger problems for banks, particularly those with higher exposure to informal lending activities. It estimated informal lending in the mainland at about 4 trillion yuan ($625.2 billion).

"We consider the informal lending market as the most likely short-term 'time bomb' facing the Chinese economy, which could possibly be more abrupt and damaging than the local government debt situation," they said.

Though the report was released late on Wednesday, Friday's session was the first chance for local markets to react to it. Hong Kong markets were shut on Thursday as a typhoon slammed into the South China coast.

China Minsheng Bank , China Merchants Bank and Agricultural Bank of China led percentage losses among mainland banks, slumping 7.7 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

Minsheng Bank, cited in the same report as having more exposure to trust finance and lending to small and medium enterprises in the mainland, was among the top percentage losers among Chinese banks, slumping over 10 percent at one stage to an all-time low.

Property stocks also retreated on reports this week that developers will face growing liquidity pressure and tighter credit conditions over the next year, which could prompt them to cut home prices.

Evergrande Real Estate Co Ltd plunged 17 percent, its worst day ever, to its lowest since August 2010, on fears s that its September sales could come in worse than expected and continued worries about its high debt levels.

The Macau gaming sector, among those which Credit Suisse warned are highly exposed to the informal funding situation, was also hard hit, with most names sliding more than 10 percent.

Selling of casino shares was further aggravated by rumours re-emerging that Beijing may further tighten visa rules to the former Portugese colony that would limit mainland visitors.

SHANGHAI DOWN IN LOW TURNOVER AHEAD OF WEEK-LONG HOLIDAY

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,359.2 points, winding up the third quarter with a 15 percent loss, as investors dumped consumer and export-related stocks amid growing signs of an economic slowdown.

China's manufacturing sector contracted for the third straight month in September, according to the HSBC purchasing managers index. The official PMI report will be issued on Saturday.

The HSBC report also showed a big jump in factory input costs, which could imply further upward pressure on consumer inflation and scotch any hopes that the central bank may relax policy in coming months in the face of cooling domestic and global growth.

Turnover dipped to a 15-month low, with many investors choosing to stay out of the market ahead of the week-long Chinese National holiday next week.

"We don't see a solution to the euro zone crisis and in China, a pause in monetary tightening is not in sight," said a fund manager who declined to be identified.

Export-related stocks fell with Ningbo Shanshan Co , a major garment exporter, declining 2.1 percent.

Most tourism stocks fell ahead of the holiday, a rare occurrence that could signal a lack of confidence in consumption, a key pillar of economic growth.

Huangshan Tourism Development Co fell 2.2 percent while China Cyts Tours Holdings Co dropped 2 percent.

However, in a sign that some investors are betting on a market rebound, a Reuters fund poll for September showed that Chinese mutual funds raised their suggested equity weightings over the next three months to 82.8 percent from a 14-month low of 79.3 percent a month earlier. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)