(Corrects headline to fourth straight loss, not third)

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 4 Hong Kong stocks sank to a second straight 2-1/2 year low on Tuesday, as weakness in local property names looked set to extend a two-day losing streak, but a respite in recently-embattled mainland property issues limited losses.

Wharf Holdings Ltd , a Hong Kong developer and Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's largest internet company, were among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index in a sign of rotational sector selling.

"I think we might have seen the bottom for Chinese property stocks, but we need a positive catalyst for a short squeeze. That could happen when mainland property sales figures are available, which may be as soon as next week," said Lee Wee-Liat, regional head of property at Samsung Securities.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.6 percent at 16,554.0 points at the midday break, while the China Enterprise Index of top Chinese firms fell 1.5 percent. Both indices performed largely in line with most Asian peers.

Financial markets in China are closed this week for an extended National Day holiday.

Losses on Monday opened up a downside gap on the charts for the Hang Seng benchmark between the low on Sept. 30 at about 17,502 and the high on Monday 17,179, adding to several that opened after losses topped 14 percent last month and pointing to stiff resistance ahead.

Near-term chart support is next seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and the September 2008 low at around 16,283. The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the lows Oct. 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at around 16,148, is right in that range.

Tencent slumped for a third straight session to sink as low as HK$141.30, its lowest in over a year. It was one of the top drags on the Hang Seng Index on Tuesday with losses of over 6 percent.

Short selling interest in the stock has averaged over 30 percent in the last three sessions and remained over 10 percent for much of the third quarter.

Losses topping 22 percent in the third quarter have pushed multiples to their lowest since mid-2005. It is currently trading at 17.5 times forward 12-month earnings, compared to a historical median of 28.7 times.

Tencent's decline is partly related to the bout of global aversion towards Chinese equities over the last week.

But losses also accelerated after Reuters reported on Sept 18 that China's securities regulator is asking the government to clamp down on the controversial corporate structure used by companies such as Sina and Baidu to list overseas, and employed in thousands of other investments by foreigners into Chinese companies.

In a report on Monday, Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated their buy rating on Tencent as part of their broader advice to "selectively buy China blue-chip internet names."

RESPITE FOR CHINA PROPERTY AS HK PEERS BLEED FURTHER

China Overseas Land & Investment and China Resources Land were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng benchmark, gaining 4.2 and 3.2 percent respectively after leading losses for much of the past week.

But the gains came in volumes that were smaller than in sessions when they slumped, suggesting sentiment on the issues remains fragile.

Hong Kong peers extended their underperformance, with Wharf Holdings leading losses, down almost 6 percent in midday volume that exceeded its 30-day average. New World Development declined over 2 percent.

Analysts said higher mortgage rates in the territory and declining demand from mainland buyers could negatively impact profits for Hong Kong property names.

New World has lost over half of its market cap in 2011 to date and is now trading at 4.9 times its 12-month forward earnings, an all-time low. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)