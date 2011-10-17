(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng Index up 2 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.4 pct
* Counter-trend rally or market bottom likely for China
stocks - CICC
* Ping An surges, nearly recovers late-Sept loss in HK
* Turnover sluggish ahead of China GDP data on Tuesday
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 17 Shares in Hong Kong and
Shanghai finished higher on Monday, with beaten-down Chinese
companies leading a recovery from the rout in the last quarter
as investors took on more risk ahead of China GDP data.
Despite expectations that Tuesday's economic data will ease
fears of a hard landing for the world's second-largest economy,
strength in defensive shares and sluggish turnover suggest some
longer-term investors remain cagey.
"It's still a battle between the two camps. But with the
market looking to be on an upward bounce, shorter-term folks
should be looking to go into the high-beta names now," said
Edmund Huang, a strategist with Haitong Securities International
in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 2 percent at 18,874
points, with the China Enterprise Index of the top
Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong, also known as H-shares,
jumping 2.8 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose about 0.4 percent
to 2,440.4.
China's annual growth moderated slightly to 9.2 percent in
the third quarter, from 9.5 percent in the second quarter,
according to a Reuters poll of economists. (For a more detailed
preview of market expectations, see )
Fears of a sharp slowdown in China's economy have hit
mainland property and financial stocks hardest, sparking
capitulation in on- and offshore China markets in the last
quarter, with the Shanghai Composite down 15 percent and the
China Enterprises Index slumping 30 percent.
In a note on Monday, CICC said this was only the fifth time
in the last 16 years that such capitulation in the markets
coincided with a collapse in valuations -- a rare occurrence
that it said lays the foundation for at least a counter-trend
rally or for a final market bottom.
Chinese insurance giant Ping An jumped 6.1 percent
after reporting monthly premium data for September that Barclays
Capital analysts said continued to outpace its peers in both
life and non-life insurance.
The H-share listing of one of China's largest insurers has
almost recovered all of its losses from late September, but
remains down more than 30 percent for 2011 to date.
It is now trading at 13.3 times forward 12-month earnings
compared with a 10-year median of 24 times, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data. Its price-to-book ratio stands at 2.2
times, compared with a 10-year median of 3.5.
Along with Ping An, which is among the top four beta plays
among Hang Seng components, Citic Pacific , the top
beta play surged more than 8 percent, while Aluminum Corporation
of China (Chalco) gained almost 7 percent.
Monday's gains brought the Hang Seng Index closer to its May
2010 low of about 18,971, which along with the 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the benchmark rise from its 2008 low to
the cyclical peak in 2010, at about 19,557, is seen forming
near-term resistance.
SHANGHAI STRONGER, BUT CONVICTION LACKING
Ping An was among the leading contributors to
the Shanghai index , gaining 2 percent, but A-share
turnover was sluggish ahead of the GDP figures.
A Tsinghua University report on Monday suggested the
world's second-largest economy may have grown by 9.3 percent in
third quarter, figures that would assure
investors that the economy remains resilient.
Financials also advanced, with the Shanghai financials index
up 0.7 percent, boosted mainly by strength in
medium-sized banks such as China Merchants Bank and
China Minsheng Bank .
Gains were also seen in energy counters, which were battered
last week after Beijing said it will extend a regional resource
tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to the whole
country and widen it to include coking coal and rare earths from
Nov 1.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was the top boost to
the Shanghai Composite, gaining almost 2 percent, while
PetroChina Co Ltd inched up 0.3 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)