* HSI down 3.3 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.7 pct

* Support lacking after decreased short-selling: traders

* ICBC leads retreat among Chinese banks in HK

* Sinohydro debuts strongly, bucks Shanghai decline

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Hong Kong shares slumped in lacklustre Tuesday morning trade, with Chinese banks leading losses as some investors locked in profits after data showed China's economy expanded at its slowest in two years.

Gross domestic product in the world's second-largest economy rose 9.1 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, slower than the 9.5 percent growth in the second quarter, but insufficient to suggest Beijing could loosen monetary policy.

Support for falling share prices was also missing, traders said, after the overall level of short-selling activity had come off significantly over the past week.

"The problem now is that nobody is willing to buy at current levels...we rallied quite a bit in the past week, the short squeeze that sustained that rally is over for now," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 3.3 percent at 18,243.3 points at midday, with near-term support seen at around 17,800, the bottom end of an upside gap formed between the high on Sept 10 and the low of Sept 11, at around 18,041.

The China Enterprise Index of the top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong slumped 4.3 percent, with the mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) down more than 6 percent.

Losses so far have almost halved its 26 percent bounce up from a trough on Oct 4 to a peak on Oct 13. ICBC, considered the healthiest of the "Big Four" Chinese banks partly because of its large deposit base, had less than a percent of its total turnover on Monday shorted.

Before Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index has climbed more than 16 percent from Oct 4 lows, while the China Enterprise Index recovered almost 22 percent, supported largely by a bout of short covering.

Fears of a sharp slowdown in China's economy have hit mainland property and financial stocks hardest, sparking capitulation in on- and offshore China markets in the last quarter, with the Shanghai Composite down 15 percent and the China Enterprises Index slumping 30 percent.

SHANGHAI DOWN, SINOHYDRO DEBUT BUCKS TREND

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.7 percent at 2,399.6 points at midday, weighed by weakness in energy and material stocks, sectors seen more sensitive to economic growth.

PetroChina Co Ltd , China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and Sinopec Corp were the top drags on the benchmark, while Anhui Conch Cement lost 3.6 percent.

Turnover at midday surged to its highest since Aug 16, but a huge part of it was down to the debut of Sinohydro Group , which built the Three Gorges Dam, as investors piled into the stock, helping it surge almost 40 percent at one stage.

While market watchers said Sinohydro's standout outperformance bodes well for future mega-IPOs, they attributed the magnitude of its gains on the day -- which spurred a 30-minute mandatory trading suspension -- to speculative money. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)